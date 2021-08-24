Lady Chatterley’s Lover: release date rumours, cast and plot for Netflix film

When D.H. Lawrence’s novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover was first written in the late 1920s, it quickly became one of the most controversial books of all time – banned in several countries for its descriptions of sex and liberal use of swear words.

It wasn’t until 1960 that it became available in the UK, and its eventual publication became something of a turning point in the cultural history of the nation, with the novel becoming a monumental hit and often credited with ushering in what became known as the “sexual revolution” of the 1960s.

Now, 60 years later, the novel is getting the Netflix treatment, with a brand new film starring The Crown‘s Emma Corrin and This Is England’s Jack O’Connell set to be released on the streamer.

It’s worth noting that this is not the first adaptation of the novel in recent times – a TV film starring Holliday Grainger, Richard Madden, and James Norton was released back in 2015, with Line of Duty’s Jed Mercurio on writing duties.

Read on for everything you need to know about the latest adaptation.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover release date

It is not currently clear when the film will be released on Netflix, but the streamer has revealed that production will begin in the UK this Autumn.

That means that it’s very unlikely we’ll see the film before towards the end of 2022 at the earliest – we’ll keep you updated should we hear any more official news.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast

Emma Corrin will follow up their award-winning performance as Princess Diana in series four of The Crown by taking on the lead role of Lady Chatterley in the film, which is set to be her first major movie role.

They are joined in the cast by This Is England, Godless and The North Water star Jack O’Connell and acclaimed theatre actor Matthew Duckett, who has previously appeared in Doctors and Confession. It has not been made clear what roles O’Connell and Duckett will be playing, but it seems likely that one will play Oliver Mellors and the other Sir Clifford Chatterley – we’ll keep you updated when we hear further news.

Meanwhile, the film is being directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, whose previous credits include 2019 film The Mustang and episodes of the TV miniseries Mrs. America.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover plot

The film is being billed by Netflix as a “retelling” of the classic story, which portrays a married aristocratic woman who begins in a controversial affair with the gamekeeper of the estate at which she lives.

The official synopsis provided by the streamer reads: “We follow the life of Lady Chatterley, a woman born to a life of wealth and privilege, who soon finds herself married to a man that she eventually falls out of love with.

“Lady Chatterley engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate, discovering more desire and intimacy than she thought possible. When she realises that she has fallen heart and soul, she breaks all traditions of the day and seeks happiness with the man she loves.”

Lady Chatterley’s Lover trailer

Given production is yet to begin, we’re still a while off a trailer being released yet – but we’ll post one here when it eventually becomes available.

Lady Chatterley's Lover will be released on Netflix.