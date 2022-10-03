The streaming platform has just released an assortment of brand new images from the much-anticipated feature, which has been earning high praise in early reviews.

Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell lead the cast of a brand new film adaptation of Lady Chatterley's Lover , which will arrive in select cinemas and on Netflix this winter.

Deadline made the bold comment that it "may be the best Lady Chatterley yet filmed", while The Wrap concluded that Netflix's version "finds new tones in an oft-adapted story".

French director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre helms Lady Chatterley's Lover, filming a script by Finding Neverland and Mary Poppins Returns screenwriter David Magee.

The Crown breakout star Emma Corrin plays the eponymous Lady Chatterley, while Jack O'Connell (The North Water) portrays her flame Oliver Mellors in what has been touted as an electric screen partnership.

Set in the 1920s, the story revolves around Lady Chatterley's romance with estate gamekeeper Oliver, which begins shortly after her husband, Clifford (below), is left paralysed by an injury sustained in The Great War.

Emma Corrin as Lady Constance and Matthew Duckett as Clifford in Lady Chatterley's Lover Seamus Ryan/Netflix

The novel was quite controversial when first released, with the sexual aspects of the story causing it to be banned for obscenity in several countries, including the United States and Canada.

Class is also a topic explored in the now-celebrated work by DH Lawrence, with Lady Chatterley and Oliver's vastly different experiences of life being a central theme.

Emma Corrin stars in Lady Chatterley's Lover Netflix

Corrin became an overnight sensation for their portrayal of the late Lady Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown's fourth season, with their next project being Harry Styles' LGBTQ+ drama My Policeman.

Meanwhile, O'Connell has been quietly putting in acclaimed performances for many years now, winning the BAFTA Rising Star award in 2015 for his turn in Angelina Jolie's Unbroken.

Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell in Lady Chatterley's Lover Netflix

Netflix dropped these new images on Twitter this afternoon, announcing a limited theatrical run for Lady Chatterley's Lover in November, before it becomes available to stream from home via Netflix in time for Christmas.

Lady Chatterly's Lover will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 2nd December. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

