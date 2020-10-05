When is The North Water release date? Cast, trailer and plot for BBC drama

While the pandemic has proved highly disruptive to the film and TV industry over the last seven months, various shows have finally started to get back to work, including BBC Two’s adaptation of Ian McGuire’s novel The North Water, which just finished filming.

Advertisement

The four-part series, starring The Batman‘s Colin Farrell, Line of Duty‘s Stephen Graham, The Aeronauts’ Tom Courtenay and Money Monster’s Jack O’Connell, follows a group of men who set off on a whaling expedition to the Arctic in the late 1850s, which results in a struggle for survival in the freezing cold wasteland.

Filming on the series began in the Arctic and Budapest back in November but due to COVID-19, production was paused in March just a few days shy of wrapping. The BBC told RadioTimes.com that the four days of additional filming took place in the UK.

Here’s everything you need to know about The North Water, when it’s arriving on BBC Two and who stars in the period drama.

When is the release date for The North Water?

While the BBC has not confirmed an official premiere day just yet, filming on the series has now wrapped so it shouldn’t be too long before the drama arrives on BBC Two.

Production on The North Water began back in November, with scenes being filmed on location in the Arctic and in studios in Budapest. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all shoots were paused in March.

RadioTimes.com understands the remaining four days of filming have now taken place in a studio in the UK.

“Four days of additional filming took place in the UK, and the series has now wrapped,” a BBC spokesperson told RadioTimes.com.

There will be four episodes in total on BBC Two, three of which will be an hour long, with the fourth coming in at 90 minutes.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The North Water plot

Based on Ian McGuire’s 2016 novel of the same name, the series will depict the exploits of a whaling vessel called Volunteer in the late 1850s. A dangerous business coupled with some dangerous people, namely the ship’s doctor Patrick Sumner and harpooner Henry Drax.

Sumner has joined the trip to get away from his military past, unfortunately he’s stuck on a ship with Drax, a mindless killer who appears more animal than human. After turmoil at sea, Sumner will have the bitter task of trying to survive in the North Pole.

The North Water cast

The North Water cast leads are Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts) in the role of Henry Drax, while Jack O’Connell (Money Monster) will play Patrick Sumner.

The North Water also stars Sam Spruell (Outlaw King), Roland Møller (Atomic Blond), Philip Hill-Pearson (The Bay), Tom Courtenay (King of Thieves), Peter Mullan (Mum, Top of the Lake) and Kieran Urquhart (Vera), as well as Stephen Graham (Line of Duty) as Brownlee, the Volunteer’s captain.

In a statement, Graham said: “Filming on the ship was an incredible experience and one that I will never forget. To be so privileged to see such beautiful animals like polar bears in their natural habitat – albeit an ever changing one, sadly – was truly remarkable.”

Is there a trailer for The North Water?

The BBC has not yet released a trailer for The North Water, however it has teased the series with various first-look images.

BBC

The pictures show Colin Farrell, Jack O’Connell, Stephen Graham, Sam Spruell and Roland Møller in character.

BBC

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.