Fantastic Beasts 3: Release date, cast, trailer for Wizarding World sequel

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a Potter prequel on our screens, as previous instalment The Crimes of Grindelwald was released all the way back in 2018.

However there’s no need for a time turner – despite a brief pause following a positive COVID-19 case in February, Fantastic Beasts 3 has now finished filming and we’re expecting the first magical teaser by the end of the year.

Barring any more delays, we should see some footage of Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, Jude Law’s younger Albus Dumbledore, and Ezra Miller’s Credence soon, along with our very first look at Mads Mikkelsen who will be taking over the role of Grindelwald.

Read on for everything you need to know about that and all the latest news about the long-awaited Fantastic Beasts 3, including release dates and plot information.

Fantastic Beasts 3 release date

Fantastic Beasts 3 was originally scheduled for a 12th November 2021 release date, but in November 2020 it was announced that this had been pushed back to 15th July 2022.

The delay was announced following the exit of Johnny Depp from the franchise, while the film’s production schedule was also slightly upended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming for the movie halted after just one day in March 2020, with many scenes to be shot in Brazil, a country heavily hit by the crisis. However, filming has now finally resumed as of September 2020 in the UK, meaning that fans might not have to wait too long to see the movie after all.

“It’s interesting because we’ve started shooting now,” star Eddie Redmayne told CinemaBlend.

Warner Bros.

“We’re two weeks in, and again, it’s a whole new process. It’s a whole new normal. Testing frequently, masks. And I wondered, actually, whether the masks would affect creativity, in some ways. Maybe that was a bit ignorant, but I just thought, as humans, do we need interaction to spark from each other.

“What is really reassuring is that it is a different process, but it still feels like it’s fizzing and that everyone is working at the top of their game,” he concluded.

And speaking to the Daily Mail, he revealed some of the processes used to keep the cast safe during filming.

“We’re being tested several times a week; we are wearing masks for rehearsal; we’re in bubbles,” he said. “It does make you extra careful.”

Filming was paused once again in the UK on 3rd February 2021 after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. However, composer James Newton Howard confirmed that filming finished later that same month.

“I’ll be just getting ready to start Fantastic Beasts 3, I hope, in March,” Howard told Deadline in February 2020. “I know that David Yates has finished shooting, and I’m chomping at the bit to get going, so I hope he’ll give me some movie soon.”

Fantastic Beasts 3 cast

The biggest casting news is undoubtedly the addition of Hannibal’s Mads Mikkelsen to the main cast, taking over the role of lead antagonist Gellert Grindelwald.

Mikkelsen is no stranger to playing iconic villains – he played Hannibal for three seasons and also starred as Bond villain Le Chiffre in Casino Royale.

His casting came after Johnny Depp stepped down from the role, with the actor announcing he would no longer portray Grindelwald, having been “asked to resign” by Warner Bros.

In an interview with Collider, Mikkelson revealed that he would not be doing an impersonation but would develop his own take on the character.

“Nobody’s interested in me going in there and trying to copy anything, that would be creative suicide immediately, especially when it’s been done before and masterfully,” Mikkelson said. “So everybody’s expecting us to find a different path. Having said that, we need a bridge between what he did and what I’m gonna do, so those bridges you have to find together.”

As for the remainder of the cast, you can expect to see Eddie Redmayne back as Newt Scamander alongside Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Alison Sudol (Queenie), Katherine Waterstone (Tina), Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone) and Jude Law (Dumbledore), with Jessica Williams set to play Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks following a cameo in the previous film.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Richard Coyle is swapping one magical franchise for another, as he has reportedly joined the film as Albus’s estranged younger brother Aberforth Dumbledore.

Fantastic Beasts 3 plot

Not much is known about Fantastic Beasts 3, but it has been confirmed to be set in the 1930s and/or in Rio de Janeiro, which might explain the plans to film in Brazil…

Specifically, the story will lead up to the Wizarding World’s involvement in World War Two, which was hinted at in previous film The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The film is also expected to show more of the main antagonist Gellert Grindelwald, a dark wizard of great power who has taken Ezra Miller’s Credence Barebone (aka Aurelius Dumbledore) under his deadly wing.

Speaking of Dumbledores, in the previous film we were introduced to a young version of Albus Dumbledore and discover that long ago he made a magical blood pact with Grindelwald, precluding the wizards from causing each other harm. Dumbledore trying to destroy the pact looks to be a likely plot thread in the event that Jude Law is to return in this film as young Albus.

Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer

We probably won’t get a teaser until late 2021, with a full trailer following sometime after that. Still, fingers crossed it won’t be too long a wait.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is scheduled for release on 15th July 2022.