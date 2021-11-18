How to watch Harry Potter reunion show in the UK

The Boy Who Lived returns!

The news that a Harry Potter reunion would be bringing back most of the original cast this week – including stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint – sent Wizarding aficionados wild.

The one-off special, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, will celebrate the Harry Potter movie franchise turning 20 and see including stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint join others to discuss the first movie adaptation in the series, the Philosopher’s Stone.

However, with the reunion coming to US streaming platform HBO Max in 2022, what many fans really want to know is how to watch the Harry Potter reunion show in the UK.

Well, look no further for the latest streaming information for the cast reunion special.

When will the Harry Potter reunion special be released in the UK?

Warner Brothers Intl Television

A UK transmission date is yet to be officially confirmed for the Harry Potter reunion.

However, many HBO titles air in the UK on Sky and streaming service NOW on the same day they release on HBO Max.

This is the case for the upcoming Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That…, which is set for release on 9th December 2021.

This would also follow the similar reunion with Friends: The Reunion special which was released in May earlier this year.

Therefore, with the special Return to Hogwarts set to air in the US on HBO Max on 1st January 2022, fans in the UK might not have that long to wait.

Can you watch HBO Max in the UK?

Unfortunately, HBO Max is not currently available for viewers in the UK.

However, Harry Potter fans need not fear for, following in the footsteps of HBO’s Friends: The Reunion, it is likely that the Harry Potter special will air in the UK on Sky Max via Sky TV.

The Harry Potter reunion show is also expected to become available on Sky’s streaming service NOW, which is the UK home of HBO original content such as Succession and Game of Thrones.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts arrives on HBO Max in the US on January 1st, 2022. A UK transmission date has yet to be confirmed.