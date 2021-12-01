Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion to air on Sky and NOW in the UK

Wands at the ready – the Harry Potter reunion will be airing on Sky and NOW in the UK on New Year’s Day, the channel has announced.

The magical franchise’s stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are set to reunite with filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Featuring new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, the special will take viewers on a retrospective trip through one of the best-loved film series of all time, with stars like Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge) and even Voldemort himself, Ralph Fiennes, paying tribute to the movies.

Other cast members expected to appear in the special include Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell).

HBO Max, which will air the special in the US, announced the reunion back in November, marking 20 years since the franchise began and 10 years since it ended with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Also airing on Sky ahead of the special will be a four-part special event, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, which will see Dame Helen Mirren host a competition where Wizarding World fans are tested on their knowledge of the franchise.

The show is set to “showcase ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale”, with the winner being named House Cup Champion.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts airs on Sky and NOW on New Year’s Day, while Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses airs on 29th December.