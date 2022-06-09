The music superstar has two major film roles this year and one of them comes in the form of the romantic drama film My Policeman.

If you like cinema and you like Harry Styles then 2022 really is your year.

Amazon Prime Video has released now first-look images of the film, showing Styles in his role as policeman Tom Burgess.

The character finds himself torn between schoolteacher Marion (The Crown star Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (Peaky Blinders actor David Dawson) in the much less liberal time of 1957.

The decisions the characters make will impact all of their futures.

My Policeman release date

My Policeman will be released in cinemas on 21st October 2022.

The film will then be released on 4th November 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

Filming began on My Policeman in April 2021 and took place in primarily in Brighton and London.

My Policeman cast

The following cast members have been confirmed for My Policeman.

Harry Styles as Tom Burgess

Emma Corrin as Marion Taylor

David Dawson as Patrick Hazlewood

Linus Roache as older Tom

Gina McKee as older Marion

Rupert Everett as older Patrick

Kadiff Kirwan as TBC

Of course, much of the conversation for My Policeman surrounds the casting of singer-songwriter Harry Styles in the role of gay policeman Tom.

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in My Policeman Amazon Prime Video

The Crown actress Emma Corrin will portray Tom’s wife Marion who discovers her husband’s forbidden love for Patrick Hazlewood, played by Peaky Blinders and Luther star David Dawson.

Older versions of the characters are portrayed by other actors, with Linus Roache as Tom, Gina McKee as Marion and Rupert Everett as Patrick.

Kadiff Kirwan also stars in an undisclosed role.

Is there a trailer for My Policeman?

There is not currently a trailer for My Policeman at present.

However, there have been first-look images released of the film,.

We will be sure to update this article as soon as footage is made available.

What is My Policeman about?

Based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman is primarily set in 1950s Brighton and follows policeman Tom Burgess.

Tom, played by Styles, is the object of desire of both schoolteacher Marion and museum curator Patrick, with a secret between them threatening to destroy all of their happiness.

Harry Styles filming My Policeman Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty

In a released interview with Vanity Fair, the film's director Michael Grandage revealed why Styles was perfect for the role, saying: “This story is about two people that are in love with Tom, slightly obsessed with him. Harry – the world is so transfixed on him, on his every move.”

The dramatic scenes will also show events taking place in more recent times as the characters’ choices have long-term ramifications.

Styles himself recently opened up about filming sex scenes for both movies, and when asked which would be safe to watch with your parents, he told Capital FM: "I don't know if you can watch either with your parents. I'm gonna have to do another one."

According to Billboard, Styles will display his buttocks on-screen but there will be no full-frontal nudity.

Cheeky!

My Policeman is released for a limited time in cinemas on 21st October 2022 and then released on Amazon Prime Video on 4th November 2022.