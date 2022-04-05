Harry Styles lifts lid on first sex scenes in new films

Later this year, the Dunkirk star will appear opposite Florence Pugh (Little Women, Black Widow ) in the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling , as well as the big-screen adaptation of the novel My Policeman, in which he’ll portray a gay copper in 1950s Brighton.

Former One Direction member Harry Styles has spoken out about filming his first sex scenes in his upcoming films.

Talking to Roman Kemp on Capital FM last week, Styles was asked about which film it would be safe to watch with your parents.

"I don't know if you can watch either with your parents. I'm gonna have to do another one," he admitted.

Red carpet worthy updates, to your inbox Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kemp then asked if the actors made use of a half-inflated netball while filming the scenes – a technique used by the cast of Bridgerton during sex scenes.

"I personally had no experience with a netball. I think it depends very much on who you're working with and what the situation is," Styles said.

"All I can say from my own experience is that I was very lucky to have a very trusting relationship with the people that we were working with and that kind of came first."

He continued: "It was all discussed and all of it was very kind of, 'OK... above the filming, above everything that's happening with the cameras, with me and you, we're doing this together, we trust each other and at any point we can stop and all that kind of stuff.'

“I’d never done that before on camera – at least, I don’t think!”

Anticipation for Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling reached new heights when a trailer was unveiled for the movie at the end of 2021.

The film stars Styles and Florence Pugh as a 1950s couple named Alice and Jack, whose seemingly idyllic life takes a dark turn when Alice discovers a shocking truth about her husband and, judging by the teaser trailer, we can expect some racy scenes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, My Policeman revolves around a police officer (Styles) who is married to a woman (Emma Corrin) but embarks on a relationship with a man (David Dawson) who is his true love.