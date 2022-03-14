However, speaking in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine , Bailey said that while sex scenes and dancing are "the heart of the show", those were the two things he found to be the biggest challenges.

When Bridgerton returns on 25th March, Jonathan Bailey's Viscount Anthony Bridgerton will be taking the spotlight – and based on the first season, that means he will be appearing in plenty of steamy sex scenes.

The show employs an intimacy coordinator for the sex scenes, and Bailey said: “It’s amazing how that whole industry has just come on, even in a year. There are new tricks to the trade – little cushions – and it’s amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball.

"If there are two people doing a sex scene, the rule is they must have three barriers separating them and there are certain acts where a half-inflated netball can allow for movement without having to connect physically. It’s pretty silly really and we have some hilarious moments, but it makes it less awkward.”

Meanwhile, Simone Ashley, who plays new character Kate Sharma, said that she wasn't nervous about filming sex scenes.

In her interview with Radio Times, Ashley said: "I wasn’t apprehensive. I’ve always been really confident in my sexuality and in my body. Like most teenage girls, there were years where I was insecure and in my head about myself, but I’ve learnt to really have fun with it, enjoy myself and love myself more.

"I am also confident that I can speak up if I’m not feeling comfortable with anything on set. We were in a very safe environment and we worked with an incredible intimacy coordinator who encouraged us to portray what it is for the female character to experience pleasure. That’s important for us to see, because it’s not like it doesn’t happen."

The trailer for Bridgerton season 2 was released earlier this month, and shows Anthony involved in a scandalous love triangle, growing closer to Ashley's Kate as she tries to stop him courting her sister Edwina.

