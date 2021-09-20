Don’t Worry Darling: Release date, cast, trailer and news for Harry Styles film

Perhaps it’s the big names attached to it – both in front of and behind the camera – or maybe it’s the mysterious, dripping-in-style teaser trailer that recently dropped, but anticipation for Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling is reaching fevering heights.

It’s a while yet before the 1950s-set thriller, which stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in his first leading acting role, is set to hit cinemas.

So, what’s the hype all about and when will we finally get to see it? Read on for everything you need to know about Don’t Worry Darling.

Don’t Worry Darling release date

It’s a while yet before we’ll get to see Pugh and Styles rocking 50s fashion – Don’t Worry Darling will be released on 23rd September 2022.

Like many productions in 2020, the thriller was forced to halt filming due to a crew member testing positive for COVID. Despite the pandemic-related delays, production resumed and filming for the project officially wrapped in February, with Pugh taking to Instagram to confirm the news – and thank the crew for working in such unpredictable circumstances.

“Despite the new on set rules, every single person delivered their A game and it’s the many long list of names like those above and in the credits at the end of movies that actually get this hard, messy, fun weird job done,” she said.

Actor and comedian Asif Ali (WandaVision) also commemorated the wrap with an Instagram post featuring a picture alongside Wilde, and fellow castmates Pugh, Styles and Nick Kroll.

Don’t Worry Darling cast

As well as an intriguing premise, the film features an ensemble cast that is just as likely to draw audiences in. Oscar-nominated and general acting force of nature Florence Pugh (Little Women, Black Widow) and former One Direction member Harry Styles play Alice and Jack, a couple living in a utopian community in the ’50s.

The project marks Styles’s first lead role after featuring in Dunkirk, and both writer director Olivia Wilde and co-star Chris Pine (Wonder Woman) have sung his praises.

“Harry Styles is an absolute delight. He’s one of the most professional people I’ve ever met,” Pine told ET. “Couldn’t be kinder, more gracious, I mean, really, I was stunned by this kid. He’s off-the-charts cool.”

Styles came onboard to replace Shia LaBeouf, who was reportedly dropped due to “poor behaviour”, Variety reported.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” Wilde posted on Instagram, before saying that Styles had “relished the opportunity” to come onboard.

The cast is rounded out by Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Gemma Chan (Eternals, Crazy Rich Asians), KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk), Asif Ali (WandaVision) and burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese.

As well as taking on directing duties, Wilde, who was best known as an actress before directing 2019’s Booksmart, will also feature in a supporting role.

Booksmart writer Katie Silberman wrote the script, based on a story by Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke.

Don’t Worry Darling plot

Plot details have been kept firmly under wraps, but we do know that the film focuses on Alice and Jack, a couple in the 1950s who live in a utopian community in the California desert.

But their seemingly idyllic life takes a dark turn when housewife Alice discovers a disturbing truth about her husband, who is hiding a dark secret.

Don’t Worry Darling trailer

A full-length trailer has yet to be released, but Wilde shared a teaser for the super stylish thriller on Twitter alongside the film’s release date.

