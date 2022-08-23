The drama is one of two major roles for Styles, who also stars alongside Florence Pugh in the upcoming Don't Worry Darling .

It's a good year for Harry Styles fans. After appearing in 2017's Dunkirk and bagging a cameo as Thanos's brother Eros in Marvel's Eternals , the singer continues his foray into acting in My Policeman .

In My Policeman, which is based on Bethan Roberts's novel of the same name, Styles plays Tom Burgess, a gay policeman in 1950s Brighton who falls in love with museum curator Patrick (David Dawson).

The pair enter a secret relationship while Tom also marries teacher Marion, played by The Crown's Emma Corrin.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Styles opened up about the film's intimacy scenes, and how director Michael Grandage approached them.

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in My Policeman. Amazon Prime Video

He explained: "So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it. There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [Michael] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive."

Despite a prolific year in the movie space, Styles also revealed he was taking a break from acting, saying, "I don't imagine I’d do a movie for a while."

My Policeman is released for a limited time in cinemas on 21st October 2022 and then released on Amazon Prime Video on 4th November 2022.

