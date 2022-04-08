RadioTimes.com understands that nothing has yet been greenlit, and there's no confirmed idea of which time period or British monarch the proposed prequel would focus on.

Netflix and production company Left Bank Pictures have held early conversations about a prequel to The Crown , ahead of the penultimate season starring Imelda Staunton and Dominic West.

In an article about the potential series, Deadline referenced sources suggesting the royal biopic would cover the Victorians – although following the unprecedented success of the streamer's Regency hit Bridgerton (which will also have a spin-off), we wouldn't be surprised if the tumultuous Georgian era was also being considered.

Alongside Staunton in the leading role of Queen Elizabeth II, The Affair star Dominic West is confirmed as Prince Charles for the upcoming fifth season of The Crown.

Also confirmed for season 5 is Elizabeth Debicki as The Crown’s Princess Diana, who will later reprise the role for season 6. Netflix is also seeking actors to portray Princes William and Harry.

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales Netflix

The Crown season 5 will be released on Netflix in November 2022, and is expected to consist of 10 episodes in keeping with previous seasons, but this has yet to be confirmed.

You can watch seasons 1-4 of The Crown right now on Netflix.

