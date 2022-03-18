The casting call notice states that Netflix is looking for "a strong physical resemblance", with attached photos of the princes in their late teens and early 20s.

The makers of Netflix royal biopic The Crown have released a casting call for the roles of teenage Prince William and Prince Harry in season 6.

“No previous acting experience required,” the notice states. “We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creative process.”

The streamer is looking for lookalike actors aged 16 to 21 for William and 16 to 20 for Harry, and stresses that both parts will be "significant" roles in the season, which creator Peter Morgan has already confirmed will be its last.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," he said in a statement tweeted by Netflix.

"To be clear, series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day – it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

The Affair star Dominic West is confirmed as Prince Charles for the upcoming fifth season. Also confirmed for season 5 is Elizabeth Debicki as The Crown’s Princess Diana, who will later reprise the role for season 6.

The Crown season 5 will be released on Netflix in November 2022, and is expected to consist of 10 episodes in keeping with previous seasons, but this has yet to be confirmed.

You can watch seasons 1-4 of The Crown right now on Netflix.

