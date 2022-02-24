The Crown filming won't be delayed after theft of £150K of props

The Sun first reported the theft yesterday, claiming that 200 props were stolen from three lorries near Doncaster, including a replica of a Russian Faberge Egg bought by the Queen’s grandfather. Antiques Trade Gazette has since reported that the number of items stolen was closer to 350.

Netflix has confirmed that filming on The Crown 's upcoming fifth season will not be delayed, after thieves stole £150,000 worth of the series' props.

Netflix has now confirmed in a statement that "the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely".

It added: "Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

Other items reportedly taken include 12 sets of silver candelabra and seven gold candelabra, a clock face of a William IV grandfather clock, a silver dressing table set and St Louis gilt crystal glassware and decanters.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that three vehicles were broken into on 16th February and a number of items taken. They said "existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted".

Fans will no doubt be relieved to hear that filming on the hit Netflix drama won't be delayed, following the two-year wait between seasons 4 and 5.

Season 5 is expected to drop on the streamer in November, and will see a new cast take on the royal roles. Imelda Staunton is set to take on the Queen's mantle following Claire Foy and Olivia Colman's turns as Her Majesty, while Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip.

Elizabeth Debicki also joins the cast as Diana, Princess of Wales.

