The Crown looking to cast Kate Middleton role for season 6

The upcoming season 5 of the royal drama will see Imelda Staunton take over from Olivia Colman in the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II, shifting the timeline forward to the late '90s, before concluding with the early noughties.

Netflix is reportedly looking for an actor to portray Kate Middleton in the sixth and final season of The Crown .

In addition to seeking actors to portray Princes William and Harry between the ages of 16 and 21, The Sun reports that the production is also searching for a Kate Middleton lookalike, who would have only a small role in the overall story.

An apparent insider claimed that the future Duchess of Cambridge could be cut from the show altogether if The Crown producers don't find a candidate they have confidence in.

Netflix declined to comment on the matter when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Prince William and Kate Middleton started dating in 2001, when they were both studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland and housed in the same halls of residence.

If these casting rumours are true, they offer some clue as to the timeframe we'll be dealing with as The Crown winds down after an acclaimed, if sometimes controversial, run.

The Crown creator Peter Morgan has previously stated he does not intend for the show to go all the way up to the present day, arguing that the issues faced by the royal family are best examined once some time has elapsed.

Confirmed cast members for The Crown season 5 include Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki.

