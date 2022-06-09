In one new image Styles' character can be seen chatting with Corrin's in a swimming pool, while another sees them looking round a gallery with co-star David Dawson.

Amazon has released two first-look images for the highly-anticipated film My Policeman, giving our first glimpse at Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in their roles.

Amazon Prime Video released the images on Twitter, while also revealing the film's release date as 4th November 2022, so there's still a little while to wait.

My Policeman is based on Bethan Roberts's 2012 novel of the same name, which tells the story of Tom, a gay policeman living in Brighton in 1957. Because of the social constraints of the time, Tom marries Marion, a schoolteacher who is besotted with him, while also maintaining a relationship with Patrick, a museum curator.

Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson in My Policeman. Amazon Prime Video

Styles stars as Tom, while Corrin (The Crown) plays Marion. Dawson (Luther) plays Patrick, while Linus Roache (Homeland), Gina McKee (Phantom Thread) and Rupert Everett (Shrek 2) play older versions of each character respectively.

In a newly released interview with Vanity Fair, the film's director Michael Grandage revealed why Styles was perfect for the role, saying: “This story is about two people that are in love with Tom, slightly obsessed with him. Harry—the world is so transfixed on him, on his every move.”

After making his MCU debut in last year's Eternals, My Policeman is one of two major films to feature Styles in a leading role this year, along with Don't Worry Darling, a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Styles recently opened up about filming sex scenes for both movies, and when asked which would be safe to watch with your parents, he said: "I don't know if you can watch either with your parents. I'm gonna have to do another one."

In his Vanity Fair interview, Grandage said the object of the sex scenes was to "quite literally show something that was about ‘lovemaking’ in the broadest sense of the word, something that was choreographically interesting and not just some kind of thrusting sense of sex going on.”

He added that the most heartbreaking part of the film is that "these two men, when they’re together, seem to be free. And then when he has to have an act of lovemaking, or a sexual act, with his wife he seems to not have that freedom, just even in his body language.”

Advertisement

My Policeman will release on 4th November 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Movies hub for the latest news.