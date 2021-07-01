Too Hot to Handle season 3 release date: Netflix dating show confirmed for another series

Netflix might have only just revealed the Too Hot to Handle season two winner, but already another series has been confirmed, and the series has reportedly been filmed as well.

That means we’ll get to see a brand new set of contestants having to resist the urge to touch one another in a bid to win $100,000.

So, when can viewers expect the new series? And has there been any rumours about the cast?

Here’s everything you need to know about Too Hot to Handle season three… We can’t wait!

Too Hot to Handle season three release date

A release date hasn’t been confirmed yet for season three, but it’s definitely happening.

Brandon Riegg, vice president for Netflix’s unscripted and documentary series, confirmed the news, telling Variety : “The secret is out – we’re thrilled to bring back Too Hot to Handle for two new seasons in a tropical paradise.”

According to Variety, the second and third series were cast and shot under the title Parties in Paradise so that contestants didn’t know what they were actually signing up for.

Too Hot to Handle season 3 contestants

We don’t know who has made the cast just yet, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we find out.

Where is Too Hot to Handle filmed?

Too Hot to Handle season two is filmed in Turks & Caicos, where the show moved for the second series.

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn gave viewers a sneek peek at the new Too Hot to Handle villa, which is located in Turtle Tail Estates and has accommodated celebrity guests such as P Diddy and Rihanna.

Season one was filmed in a private estate in Mexico.

Who hosts Too Hot to Handle spin-off show Extra Hot?

Season one contestant Chloe Veitch is the host of Too Hot to Handle’s spin-off show. The show aired on the Netflix UK YouTube channel.

Who won Too Hot to Handle season two?

The second series was won by French model Marvin. Early on in the series, Lana revealed that the prize money wouldn’t be split amongst the contestants like in series one.

Later on in the show, she announced the three finalists who had shown personal growth – Cam, Carly and Marvin. The rest of the Too Hot to Handle season two contestants then had to vote for the person who they thought deserved to win.

Marvin received the most votes and went home with the $55,000 cash prize, which was what was left over after all the rule breaks.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Too Hot to Handle’s Tabitha revealed why she didn’t vote for Marvin and whether she thought he and girlfriend Melinda would last.

“I voted for Cam because I had that moment with him and that test with him. I related to him a little bit. I don’t if it was because he was English so I related to him more, but it felt more real. I think he was on a bigger journey and he learned more things compared to Marvin,” she said.

Who voices Lana?

Lana is a virtual assistant. Her voice was created by a team of experts and her script is programmed by the producers who watch the contestants and feed the instructions into the digital device.

Seasons one and two of Too Hot to Handle are available to stream on Netflix.