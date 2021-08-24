Too Hot To Handle season 3 to arrive on Netflix this winter – plus more reality shows on the way

It hasn’t been long since we last had a visit to the world of Too Hot To Handle but it sounds like we don’t have too long to wait until we get the third trip as Netflix has confirmed that season three is coming this winter – and it sounds like we’ll be able to binge it early in the New Year.

The second series launched its final batch of episodes at the end of June, so it is nice to know that we won’t have to wait a full year before we get the next run, but Too Hot To Handle is not the only reality show news to come today.

In an announcement via the Edinburgh TV Festival (and a blog post from Netflix), the streamer revealed news of three other reality shows that are on the way – and they all sound like they could be our next big TV addiction (like we need any more of those), with Netflix making it clear that they are committed to expanding their reality line-up in the coming months.

“The UK has a rich history of making unscripted shows that are loved the whole world over — from The Circle to F1: Drive to Survive — and most recently with the second season of Too Hot To Handle, which had fans all over the world buzzing after its premiere in June.

Over our past couple of years at Netflix, we have been thrilled by the ideas pitched to us from production companies in the UK; ideas that are fresh, thought-provoking and playful, a perfect combination for our unscripted slate. We look for series that have a unique take on a familiar concept and put innovative twists on shows that you wouldn’t find anywhere else, so that we can deliver something truly original.

And today we are so excited to announce three new unscripted shows from the UK for our members across the globe.”

And here are the details about those new shows. We have to admit, we’re extremely excited to see what carnage Snowflake Mountain will bring.

Snowflake Mountain

Snowflake Mountain is a funny, warm-hearted reality show which takes a bunch of clueless kidults who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner. There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully functioning adults.

Dance Monsters

Dance Monsters is a large-scale dancing competition with a monster twist, giving a colourful global stage to people passionate about dance, as they compete in a way they’ve never been able to before. Through the power of VFX, live motion capture and facial recognition, competitors will transform into loveable and fantastical dance monsters that come to life in front of an expert panel of judges and a live studio audience. It’s hugely ambitious, with a heartfelt journey at its core as we see what happens when you really can dance like no one’s watching. For their time on stage, they get to escape reality, become something truly extraordinary and stand out from the crowd.

Dated and Related

Imagine having to think about your sibling dating – how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are. In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together. Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bulls**t? Either way, it might just be Awkward. As. Hell. Filmed in France with an international cast.

The first two seasons of Too Hot to Handle are streaming now on Netflix.