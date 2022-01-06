Too Hot to Handle season 3 reveals full cast list

Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle is back for a third season this month, and ahead of the launch, the first batch of contestants have now been revealed.

From 19th January, these singletons will have to try and keep their hands off one another in a bid to win a huge cash prize of $100,000 (around £73,600).

For every rule break, though, the show’s virtual assistant, better known as Lana, will be deducting coins.

As the series returns to the streaming platform, here’s everything you need to know about the Too Hot to Handle season three contestants.

Beaux

Netflix

Age: 24

From: Kent, UK

Job: Legal Secretary

Instagram: @_beauxraymond_

Legal secretary Beaux was born in London, lives in Kent, but has all the glamour of an Essex girl! This cockney “Elle Woods” loves pulling out all the stops to catch a guy’s attention and ensure all eyes are on her! She’s had more boyfriends than hot dinners and her type is cheeky chappy who can keep her entertained. Will she be able to resist the urge?

Georgia

Netflix

Age: 26

From: Brisbane, Australia

Job: Student Midwife

Instagram: @Georgiahassarati

Serial “ghoster” Georgia gets bored often and quickly moves on. She loves a bad boy and her celebrity crush is Justin Bieber, with the student midwife interested in getting to know anyone with his features – blonde, toned and tattooed. Will she be able to look beyond looks and dig a little deeper after meeting Lana? Only time will tell…

Harry

Netflix

Age: 29

From: Middlesborough, UK

Job: Tree Surgeon

Instagram: @harryjohnson92

Hailing from a small village outside of Middlesbrough, Harry is a big fish in a small pond. As a result, he’s been forced to cast his net wider. A self-proclaimed Harry Styles lookalike, this fun-loving party boy has charmed the ladies around the world from Thailand to Dubai as well as doing seasons in Ayia Napa and Zante.

Holly

Netflix

Age: 23

From: Colorado, USA,

Job: Student / Model

Instagram: @hollyscarfone

Canadian psychology student Holly is a work hard, play hard kind of gal. Although she is studying and partying at the University of Colorado her dream is to have boyfriends all over the globe. She finds relationships boring and isn’t looking to settle down any time… sounds like she could do with a few lessons from Lana!

Izzy

Netflix

Age: 22

From: Manchester, UK

Job: PT

Instagram: @Izfairr

Rule-breaking Izzy went to a boarding school and was often in trouble for sneaking off to meet boys. Nowadays, her dating life is a rollercoaster with a new man every week. We sure hope her rule-breaking days are behind her or she could be a big problem when it comes to the prize money!

Jaz

Netflix

Age: 25

From: Virginia, USA

Job: Entrepreneur / Model

Instagram: @jazkills

Fashion designer Jaz loves to make sure she’s dressed to the nines whether she’s going shopping or hitting the dance floor. She prefers ‘situationships’ to relationships and when things get serious, she runs away.

Nathan

Netflix

Age: 24,

From: Cape Town, South Africa

Job: Model

Instagram: @Nathsoan

Fun-loving free spirit Nathan has the gift of the gab and believes he can talk any girl into his bed. A model and a business management student, Nathan has high energy levels and gets bored very easily. He describes himself as an ‘international playboy’ who loves the game, so he won’t be giving up his single life anytime soon – at least not without help from Lana.

Patrick

Netflix

Age: 29

From: Hawaii, USA,

Job: Model / Actor

Instagram: @Thepatmullen

Patrick is more than happy to fulfil the holiday romance fantasies of any beautiful girl who visits Hawaii, but don’t expect the 6ft 5in guitar -laying hunk to be there in the morning, as he’s not the relationship type of guy and gets out before it gets serious! “I’ve been in almost every country in Europe, but I’ve never stepped foot in those places,” he says. Charming!

Stevan

Netflix

Age: 26

From: LA, USA

Job: Model

Instagram: @stevanditter

Tattooed model Stevan knows how to make sure all eyes are on him. His bad boy looks and attitude have won this party boy plenty of female attention in LA. Now he is ready to open up the international market.

Truth

Netflix

Age: 23

From: Texas, USA

Job: Student

Instagram: @truthsworld

This basketball-playing Texan is used to scoring on and off the court. With a tall, athletic build and a winning smile, Truth has no difficulties in securing a team of beautiful girls.

Too Hot to Handle starts on Netflix on Wednesday, 19th January. Seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix.