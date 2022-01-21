But while there's been some rule breaks, some of the Too Hot to Handle season three contestants have formed some relationships.

Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle is currently streaming on Netflix, with a whole new batch of singletons fighting against Lana's rules.

The series first aired in 2020, introducing us to the likes of Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey, but how many of them are still together today? And did Lana's retreats really help them to find deeper connections?

Here's a list of all the couples from the show and where they are now – bear in mind there are some season 3 spoilers ahead if you're not yet caught up.

Too Hot to Handle season 3

Harry Johnson and Beaux Raymond

Harry and Beaux

Harry and Beaux managed to find a deep connection on season 3, with the pair walking away as a couple and the Too Hot to Handle season 3 winners, bagging $90,000 in the process.

Following their win, Harry dropped the L-bomb, saying: "We went from nothing, to being in love," so it sounds promising!

The pair will return for the Too Hot to Handle reunion show, which is set to air on Wednesday 26th January on Netflix's YouTube channel.

What we do know is that Harry lives in Middlesbrough and Beaux is based in Kent, so will these two be able to let the distance work for them?

Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu

Holly and Nathan

Holly and Nathan were hot for one another, with the pair losing a lot of the prize money. They were eventually given the chance to win back $90,000 for the prize pot, which much to our surprise, they managed to do.

So, are they still together?

It's not yet known whether these two continued their romance outside of the show. Following Harry and Beaux's win, Nathan seemed hopeful about things with Holly, and she revealed that she was "proud" of their journey on the show.

They did seem pretty interested in one another, but with Nathan based in South Africa, and Holly over in the USA, it'll be interesting to see if these two were able to make things work.

We'll keep you updated as soon as we know more!

Obi Nnadi and Brianna Giscombe

Brianna and Obi

Obi Nnandi and Brianna Giscombe got very close on season 3. The two never really made it clear whether they were an item or not, but left the show on good terms.

It's hard to tell whether they pursued things outside of the show, as the pair have been keeping things pretty under wraps on their Instagram accounts in line with promotion for the show.

However, viewers will find out whether they're still a thing once the reunion show airs.

Too Hot to Handle season 2

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes - Still together

Emily and Cam

Emily and Cam fell madly in love in season 2, and fans of the show will be very happy to hear that they're still together.

In July 2021, Emily revealed: "We are very much in a relationship."

And it looks like things are still going very strong for the pair. They regularly share cute snaps on their separate Instagram pages, and recently celebrated Christmas together.

Earlier that month, they celebrated their one-year anniversary, as Cam shared a loved up snap, with the caption: "365 days of loving you."

Cute!

Cam and Emily

Tabitha Clifft and Chase DeMoor - Not together

Tabitha and Chase hit it off as soon as Tab arrived as a grenade, causing a lot of issues with Chase's former flame on the show, Carly. Unfortunately, the pair are no longer together, with them citing distance as the reason - Tab lives in the UK and Chase is across the pond in the USA. They ate still in touch, however.

Melinda Melrose and Marvin Anthony - Not together

Too Hot to Handle's Melinda and Marvin

Melinda and Marvin couldn't keep their hands off each other back in season 2, which led to them both losing a lot of the prize money. However, things didn't last outside of the show. During the July 2021 reunion, the pair confirmed they'd broken up after a fight led them to cancelling a trip to Mexico together.

Melinda moved on with fellow season 2 star, Peter Vigilante. It looks like the couple are still together, with Mel posting a picture of them in September with the caption: "Solid AF."

Too Hot to Handle stars Peter and Melinda

Carly Lawrence and Joey Joy - Not together

Sparks flew for Carly and Joey towards the end of season 2, but shortly after filming wrapped they split up. They eventually got back together and moved to Los Angeles, before splitting a second time.

Larissa Trownson and Nathan Webb - Not together

These two called it quits before the cameras stopped rolling, with Larissa quitting the season early. Nathan tried to flirt with her during the reunion – however, she revealed she'd already moved on.

Christina Carmela and Robert Van Tromp - Not together

Robert and Christina

Christina and Robert were all over each other on season 2, so much so, Lana had to send them home early for breaking way too many rules. Turns out, they actually had a very good connection, with the pair staying together after the show.

Sadly, they are no longer together, after splitting in September 2021.

To0 Hot to Handle season 1

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey - Not together

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago found love on season 1, breaking lots of rules in the process. Following the show, the pair dated on/off, however, they eventually called it quits for good in May 2021. Francesca went on to date The Only Way Is Essex star Demi Sims, and also appeared on Love Is Blind: Life After the Altar as Damian Power's date. This cameo resulted in an argument between Francesca and Giannina on Love Is Blind.

Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend - Not together

Rhonda and Sharron hit it off in season 1, but sadly, distance made it difficult for them to keep their love alive outside of the show, with Rhonda revealing in April 2020 that they hadn't "even had the time to meet [in person] since the show.” They have, however, remained “the best of friends.”

Lydia Clyma and David Birtwistle - Not together

It looked like there could be some sparks between David Birtwistle and late arrival Lydia Clyma, but it just wasn't meant to be, as the pair stopped dating soon after the show.

There's no bad blood between them though, and they remain friends, with David previously saying: “Lydia and I have got such a beautiful relationship. She holds a special place in my heart.”

Nicole O’Brien and Bryce Hirschberg - Not together

These two didn't actually form a relationship until after the show. In April 2020, they went public with their relationship, however distance got in the way, with the pair splitting a month later.

Too Hot to Handle is available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

