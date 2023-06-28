Too Hot to Handle season 5 release date

And at the top of our list - alongside the likes of Love Island and Love is Blind - is Too Hot to Handle .

We can’t lie - while documentaries and the latest dramas are all well and good, we love a trashy dating show!

Bursting onto our screens back in April 2020, the Netflix series puts a bunch of singletons in a luxury resort and gives them one simple test: to not come into sexual contact with one another.

Under the instruction of all-seeing virtual assistant Lana, the contestants have to abstain from kissing or touching, or risk having money deducted from the total prize pot - with the winners taking home what's left of the huge $200,000 (around £157,000) cash prize.

And we’re pleased to reveal some brilliant news for fans of the programme - as season 5 will be hitting the streaming service in just a few short weeks.

But what do we know so far about the fifth instalment of Too Hot to Handle, and who won the last season? Read on to find out…

Too Hot to Handle season 4 cast. Netflix

Good news - Too Hot to Handle fans only have a few weeks to wait before the next season drops, as it’ll be back on Netflix on Friday 14th July.

Too Hot to Handle season 5 cast

While we don’t have an exact cast list for season 5 of the show, in past seasons, the contestants have hailed from countries such as Australia, Canada, the USA and South Africa - as well as the UK.

They are often models, influencers and students.

Too Hot to Handle season 5 trailer

While Netflix are still yet to drop an official trailer for the next series, they have released a teaser date announcement, which you can watch below:

Where is Too Hot to Handle season 5 filmed?

It’s not currently known where this year’s series of THTH has been filmed - but rest assured, we can guarantee that the location is set to be just as idyllic as those in seasons gone by.

The programme began its life in a private estate called Casa Tau in the Punta Mita region of Mexico.

The following two seasons saw the location move to Turks and Caicos on Providenciales island, at the tip of Turtle Tail peninsula.

Previously housing celebrity guests including Rihanna and P Diddy, the daily rate for the estate was previously listed at an eye-watering $10,000.

Season 4 Too Hot to Handle winner Jawahir Khalifa.

Last year, producers chose to keep our singletons on the islands, but moved the location to Emerald Pavilion.

So we’re hedging our bets that the show stays on Turks and Caicos - although whether they will use the same villa is still a mystery.

Who won Too Hot to Handle season 4?

After overcoming fierce competition from the rest of the singletons, Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici were crowned the winners of season 4 of THTH.

The couple walked away with a whopping cash prize of £73,500 thanks to their ability to follow Lana’s rules, while also establishing a deeper connection with each other over the course of the season.

They were voted by their fellow contestants to take home the victory, pipping rival couple Seb Melrose and Kayla Richart to the post.

But while Seb and Kayla are still together, Jawahir and Nick announced they had ended their relationship after the show had wrapped. Booo!

