That’s right folks: the Netflix dating show is returning for its fifth season – and the start date is just weeks away.

It won’t be long before a new batch of singletons are tasked with keeping their hands off of each other in another instalment of Too Hot To Handle .

Netflix UK's official Twitter page confirmed the news, tweeting: "As if it wasn't hot enough already. Too Hot To Handle Season 5 arrives 14 July!"

Along with the release date announcement, Netflix released a short video featuring clips from past seasons.

The footage also gives fans a glimpse at the new cast as fans are told: "This summer the heat is rising for a new cast. Things are getting too hot to handle. It's back and hotter than ever."

The show places a bunch of singletons on a romantic resort and puts them to the ultimate test: not coming into sexual contact with one another.

The contestants have to abstain from kissing or touching or risk having money deducted from the total prize pot, with the winners taking home what's left of the cash prize.

Season 1 of Too Hot To Handled premiered in April 2020 and became an instant hit with viewers.

Season four aired in December 2022, with the first five episodes released together and the second five episodes landing a week later on 14th December.

The dating show has previously featured the likes of Matthew 'Jesus' Smith, Harry Jowsey, Francesca Farago and Lydia Clyma - some of whom are still together.

The season 5 cast is yet to be announced.

Too Hot to Handle season 5 will land on Netflix on Friday, 14th July. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

