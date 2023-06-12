This weekend the Mail On Sunday reported that the series was one of four shows set to be scrapped by the channel in what a source claimed was a "bloodbath" – with Scared Of The Dark, Rescue: Extreme Medics and Four Weddings the other programmes apparently affected.

Channel 4 has insisted that popular dating show Naked Attraction has not been axed, despite reports to the contrary.

But an official spokesperson for the channel has now responded to those claims, telling The Mirror that: "Naked Attraction has not been decommissioned and a new series will return to Channel 4 next year."

The statement also praised Scared of the Dark for its "celebrated first season" and went on to deny that the channel was undergoing a major cost-cutting operation, as had been suggested in the earlier report.

"Channel 4 is in robust health – however, like all commercial broadcasters, we’re taking some precautionary measures - such as rephrasing some content and production - in response to a downturn in the ad market," the statement read.

It concluded: "The vast majority of our shows have not been affected."

Naked Attraction, which is presented by Anna Richardson, has been broadcast on the channel since 2016 and is currently airing its seventh season.

