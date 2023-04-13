Hosted by Danny Dyer, Scared of the Dark sees its celebrity line-up tackle light deprivation for 180 hours whilst taking on challenges, which can win them treats or remove their privileges.

Channel 4's newest reality show might save money on the electricity bill, however it's about to terrify eight celebrities , each of whom will be facing their most primal fears in utter darkness.

With the likes of football star Paul Gascoigne, Love Island's Chloe Burrows, The Wanted's Max George, boxer Chris Eubank and blind comedian Chris McCausland among others tackling this five-part series, Scared of the Dark will test just how well these stars can cope in pitch black conditions.

Here's everything you need to know about Scared of the Dark ahead of it starting this weekend.

Scared of the Dark begins airing on Sunday 16th April at 9pm on Channel 4.

The series will air across five nights, ending on Thursday 20th April.

What is Scared of the Dark?

Chris Eubank. Channel 4

Channel 4's new reality show sees eight celebrities put their fear of the dark to the test as they live, eat and sleep in complete darkness.

Hosted by Danny Dyer, Scared of the Dark will see whether the famous faces can deal with the psychological pressures of light deprivation whilst taking part in challenges.

"If they fail, they lose their privileges and life is made even harder. If they win, they get treats and time in the light," Channel 4 teases.

The celebrities can choose to leave the challenge by saying, "I'm scared of the dark," however for those who can spend 180 hours in pitch black, a vote amongst the contestants will determine the winner.

During the experiment, the celebrities will be overseen by clinic psychologist Dr T, who is on hand to explain the emerging relationships between the contestants and what is happening to them emotionally and physically.

Scared of the Dark cast

There are eight celebrities taking part in Scared of the Dark's five-part series, from a Love Island star to professional boxers. Here is the full list of contestants taking part:

Paul Gascoigne (55), former footballer

Scarlett Moffatt (32), TV personality

Chris Eubank (56), former boxer

Chris McCausland (45), comedian

Donna Preston (36), actress and comedian

Chloe Burrows (27), reality star

Max George (34), singer

Nicola Adams (40), former boxer

Scared of the Dark host

Danny Dyer. Channel 4

Scared of the Dark is hosted by Danny Dyer, the actor and presenter best known for his role on EastEnders.

While Dyer has appeared in Human Traffic, The Football Factory and most recently EastEnders, he has also hosted The Wall, Netflix's Cheat, and The Real Football Factories.

On why he wanted to present Scared of the Dark, he said: "They came to me and asked me if I was interested in hosting a brand new reality show, and I was like, 'Okay.' And they said, 'Basically we're going to lock eight celebrities in the pitch black for eight days.' And I was like, 'F**king sign me up, it sounds amazing!'

"One of my heroes of all time is Paul Gascoigne, and so as soon as I heard his name I was like, 'This is amazing.' Being the host of it is beautiful, because I get them in and then I just watch it all unfold. I think that it's really simple, and there's just something really funny about watching people walking around in the dark banging their shins on things. It's really simple and bloody funny."

Scared of the Dark trailer

Channel 4 is yet to release a trailer for Scared of the Dark, however watch this space – we'll update this page as and when the broadcaster does.

