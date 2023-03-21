Hosted by former EastEnders star Danny Dyer, the new reality competition will see the group of contestants entering a completely pitch-black space, known as The Bunker, for eight whole days.

Eight celebrities are about to step into the unknown for Channel 4's brand new entertainment show, Scared of the Dark.

Over five successive nights, the show will follow the celebrities as they get to grips with living in The Bunker, which has been made to block out any light and rigged with 50 infrared cameras. To leave The Bunker, the celebrities must simply shout “I’m Scared of the Dark!” and they will be escorted into the light.

During the competition, each of the celebrities will take on a series of challenges designed to test either their primal fear of total darkness or their ability to function in the pitch black. Those that fail at their challenges will have to take on herculean tasks to save their place on the show.

At the end of the series, only one celeb will step out into the light as the series's winner.

Hoping to face their fears is former professional Footballer Paul Gascoigne, retired pro-boxer Nicola Adams, former Love Island star Chloe Burrows, professional boxer Chris Eubank, singer Max George, comedian Chris McCausland, TV personality Scarlett Moffatt and actress Donna Preston.

Danny Dyer said on hosting the new show: "This is possibly one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever done in my career, and I have done a lot of mad things. Throw in a bunch of celebs and make them do things with the lights off – it’s proper good telly.

"You’re gonna laugh, you’re gonna laugh some more and I promise you’re gonna love it."

Watching the celebrities' every move is clinical psychiatrist Dr Tharaka Gunarathne, who added: "One of the hardest challenges the celebrities face is dealing with the unknown; their psychological sense of uncertainty is at an all-time high.

"When you can’t see, your brain fills in the blanks and often imagines the worse. When you switch off the lights your ability to stay safe is suddenly threatened and that is what makes this particularly frightening."

