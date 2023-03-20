D'Acampo made the announcement in a video posted to his Instagram , in which he said that the reason for quitting the show was related to contracts, and nothing to do with his relationship with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix.

Gino D'Acampo has announced that he will no longer be taking part in any future filming for Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip, which would effectively bring an end to the show in its current form.

In the video, he said: "Last week I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trips. The reason is simple, nothing to do with Gordon and Fred, the friendship is very strong, we've known each other for many years. It’s just because we can’t get the dates together.

"And when we do get the dates together sometimes they get changed and it causes a lot of problems for me because I've got other stuff that I have to do. Personal problems as well because when I have to change things with my family it gets very complicated."

D'Acampo continued to say that he would rather have his friendship with Ramsay and Sirieix than to "get into arguments with the contracts".

"So I’ve decided not to do Gordon, Gino and Fred anymore because I want to be friends with the boys for many, many years ahead."

He said: "So that’s it really, thank you. Thank you for watching the show. I know that you like the show, I know that ITV likes the show and everybody likes it. But unfortunately sometimes, like all good things in life, at some point they have to come to an end."

This comes as a new season of Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip approaches, with Sirieix having told RadioTimes.com: "I think you will see us maybe in March or April. We've got a couple of episodes where we went to Spain last year, so I think you can see it there, but I don't know [exactly] when it's going to show."

This isn't the first time D'Acampo has suggested the series may be coming to an end in its current form due to scheduling. He previously posted on Instagram in November 2021 to say: "Unfortunately we will no longer be filming #GordonGinoandFred mainly because @gordongram is too busy working on his hair highlights in USA.

He added: "But don't worry guys, @fred_sirieix and I have a plan #JustinGinoandFred Coming soon…….GDx."

