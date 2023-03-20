The series, hosted by Greg James, has been touted as coming from the team behind The Traitors , drawing direct competition between the two shows. So, RadioTimes.com decided to put this to the test, asking viewers on Twitter whether Rise and Fall is as good as the hit BBC series.

Brand new Channel 4 competition Rise and Fall has now aired its first episode, with reality TV fans taking to Twitter to deliver their verdict on the show.

Well, viewers have had their say, and for the most part it is a resounding "no" – viewers do not think the series is as good. Many commented on Twitter a simple "NO!" or "Absolutely not", while another said "Nothing will ever be as good as The Traitors".

Only one respondent said that "So far, yes", Rise and Fall is as good as The Traitors, which first aired last year and was hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

Elsewhere on Twitter, one viewer said: "I think if #riseandfall had aired before #thetraitors it would have been better received, we have been spoiled with the traitors and how excellent it was".

Meanwhile, another said: "Watching Channel 4's #riseandfall (billed as From The Makers of The Traitors) & this feels like a total misfire to me. James doesn't elevate the show like Winkleman, the casting is more Apprentice than early Big Brother, & the game has more of a nasty side than its counterpart."

However, there were those who felt more positively about the show after its first episode, with one Twitter user commenting: "It’s not gripped me straight away in the same way #TheTraitors did, but I have a feeling I’m soon going to be addicted to #RiseAndFall. It’s great to see Greg James presenting a primetime show too."

Meanwhile, Rayan, one of the contestants from The Traitors, added his seal of approval. "Daddy @studiolambert still got it - this is great telly, #TheTraitors levels of drama, and I'm here for it. I'm clearing my calendar for the next 3 weeks. #riseandfall"

There is of course still plenty of time for reality TV fans to be won over by Rise and Fall, with new episodes airing each weeknight on Channel 4.

Meanwhile, for those who are still waiting for The Traitors to return, we have good news – the show was officially renewed for a second season last month. Plus, it has been confirmed that the new season will still only feature members of the public amongst its contestants, with no celebrity participants.

Rise and Fall continues at 10pm on weeknights on Channel 4. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

