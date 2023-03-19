The brand new series, from the makers of The Traitors , sees 16 ordinary players compete to win £100,000 by being split into the Rulers, who are thrust into a position of power, and the Grafters, who are made to compete in challenges to build up the prize pot whilst living in the dingy basement.

While reality fans may still be mourning their nightly appointments with Love Island , there's a new show that's taking up our week nights over on Channel 4, and after tonight's big launch, you may be wondering when Rise and Fall will be on our screens again.

Hosted by Greg James, we'll watch as this cast of nurses, aristocrats, builders, entrepreneurs and, in one case, a Young Conservative, attempt to climb the ranks of the Rise and Fall power ladder without being eliminated right at the top.

With the show – which has been described as "a reality version of the movie Parasite" by a Channel 4 boss – airing over multiple days each week, here's everything you need to know about when Rise and Fall is next on.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Rise and Fall next on Channel 4?

You won't have to wait too long until the next episode of Rise and Fall, with the Channel 4 show next airing on Monday 20th March at 10pm on Channel 4.

The series will be airing every week night in the first week before going down to four times a week for the rest of the series.

Rise and Fall remaining episode schedule

The cast of Rise and Fall. Channel 4

If you're wondering when you can get your next dose of Rise and Fall, then here's when you can expect the rest of the episodes to air this week:

Episode 2 – Monday 20th March, 10pm, Channel 4

Episode 3 – Tuesday 21st March, 10pm, Channel 4

Episode 4 – Wednesday 22nd March, 10pm, Channel 4

Episode 5 – Thursday 23rd March, 10pm, Channel 4

Episode 6 – Friday 24th March, 10pm, Channel 4

The following week, there are just four episodes airing, starting on the Monday:

Episode 7 – Monday 27th March, 10pm, Channel 4

Episode 8 – Tuesday 28th March, 10pm, Channel 4

Episode 9 – Wednesday 28th March, 10pm, Channel 4

Episode 10 – Thursday 29th March, 10pm, Channel 4

When is the Rise and Fall final?

Channel 4 is yet to announce when Rise and Fall's last episode will air, but watch this space – we'll let you know as soon as it's confirmed.

Rise and Fall is coming to Channel 4 on Sunday 19th March at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast