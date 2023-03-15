Hosted by Greg James, the new series takes 16 ordinary people and sorts them into Rulers, who are thrust into a position of power, and Grafters, who must survive in basic conditions in the basement.

Channel 4 is wading back into the world of reality competition on Sunday with the start of Rise and Fall – a show from the makers of The Traitors .

While the Grafters will compete in gruelling challenges to build up the prize fund, which can reach up to £100,000, the Rulers must encourage them to work harder, and both groups have the opportunity to rise up and fall down the power ranks.

With an established businessman, a young aristocrat, a trainee nurse and a Young Conservative all taking part in this new reality show, it's set to be an entertaining watch, with Channel 4 boss Ian Katz describing it as "a reality version of the movie Parasite".

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Rise and Fall before it starts on Sunday.

Who's in the cast of Rise and Fall?

Ali

Ali. Channel 4

Age: 45

Location: Essex

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Ali is a hard-working businessman from Essex, where his restaurants have become celebrity hot spots.

He thinks Donald Trump makes for a great leader as he's a "don't-take-no-c**p kind of guy" and think that his organisational skills will help him win Rise and Fall. "I can make people do what I want them to do," he says.

Cheryl

Cheryl. Channel 4

Age: 40

Location: Liverpool

Occupation: Trainee nurse

Liverpudlian trainee nurse Cheryl is a mature student, having previously been a support worker, working with adults and children. She considers herself to be a "fabulous leader" because she likes things done her way.

"I listen, I like to take it all in and we can work together. I’ll work with you so long as you work with me," she says.

As for how she'll win Rise and Fall, Cheryl says that she likes to bring everyone together but also does her own thing. "I don’t like seeing anyone struggling so I know I’m going to be very compassionate about those scenarios. But I also like to be a winner, so long as things go my way, that’s fine. But that’s not going to happen, is it? It’s a gameshow."

Connor

Connor. Channel 4

Age: 27

Location: Kent

Occupation: Care home manager

Kent-based Connor began volunteering in the care sector at the age of 16 and knew that was what he wanted to do when he left school. He now works as a care home manager, caring for the elderly and those with disabilities.

He considers his mother to be a great leader, saying: "She’s always whipped me into shape, she’s never taken any c**p from anybody.

"She shows strength and she’s also a diva like me. You have to have that element of sass and characteristic of being diva-ish. You’ve just got to be confident in how you deal with things."

He says that he's a strong person and that to win the game, you need to be outspoken and able to "sniff out the weaker ones, the fake ones, all the manipulators and I think I'll be able to sniff out the worst ones".

Edmund

Edmund. Channel 4

Age: 27

Location: Devon

Occupation: Account manager

Edmund is an account manager who descends from one of Britain's oldest aristocratic families – however, he says that he can find common ground with anyone.

"I think Ben Stokes is a great leader," he says. "He’s somebody that doesn’t mind doing the hard work but then is also somebody to look up to."

Edmund says that he's happy to "muck in and do the hard graft" but also "take a step back and organise and lead a team", qualities which he's hoping will win him the game.

Jack

Jack. Channel 4

Age: 28

Location: Hertfordshire

Occupation: Builder

Hertfordshire-based builder Jack works in construction but also plays semi-professional football. He considers Lionel Messi to be a good leader as he can "lead a team by himself and carry them over the line, like at the World Cup".

Jack says that he's "up for anything" and doesn't take it too seriously, which should help him win Rise and Fall. If he wins the show, he plans to take his mum on a luxury holiday.

James

James. Channel 4

Age: 26

Location: Newport, Wales

Occupation: Employment coach

Employment coach James is passionate about fitness, running fitness classes alongside his day job. He considers Beyoncé to be an amazing leader, describing her as "a trailblazer" who's led "herself, women, men and the queer community to feel themselves, to be their best selves and to release their wiggle".

As for what makes him a great leader, James says that he's "trustworthy" and "extremely down to earth".

"I’ve been at the bottom and I also know what it feels like to be at the top with power," he says. "If I win and get to the top, I want to make sure that I win fairly and treat other people fairly, too. A leader needs to lead and not just be a boss."

Jeff

Jeff. Channel 4

Age: 69

Location: London

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Described as an east End boy at heart, Jeff is an entrepreneur who began working at Sotheby's in the 1970s before setting up an art dealership. He is best known for appearing on Channel 4's Four Rooms and currently oversees and runs eight businesses.

He considers Winston Churchill to be a great leader, adding: "He had a sense of humour and you get nowhere in this world without a sense of humour."

As for why he could win Rise and Fall, Jeff says that he plans on "looking out for those below and giving them a chance" and making sure "they can make a mistake, maybe two mistakes, but a third one and they're out".

Joanna

Joanna. Channel 4

Age: 50

Location: Suffolk

Occupation: Interior designer

Interior designer Joanna grew up in Suffolk, where she spent time at her grandparents' stately home. When the pandemic hit, she went to Greece on an adventure.

Joanna considers Margaret Thatcher to be a great leader, describing her as "a very strong woman with balls of steel".

As for why she could win Rise and Fall, Joanna says she's "strong, physically and mentally" and likes to "rise to any occasion thrown at [her]".

Marina

Marina. Channel 4

Age: 18

Location: London

Occupation: Receptionist

London-based receptionist Marina currently lives at home with her parents. She dropped out of university to become an actor.

When asked who makes a great leader, Marina says that it's hard to choose a public figure as she's "never been led by a public figure", but considers herself to be a good at leading the pack, bringing "a lot of positive energy" and "solutions".

Matt

Matt. Channel 4

Age: 32

Location: The Midlands

Occupation: Nurse

Matt is a nurse from the Midlands who has dedicated his career to helping vulnerable members of society – however, after a decade on the frontline, he's becoming frustrated with social policy.

He says that his mother is a great leader and his role model, describing her as "one of the strongest, most empowering women" he knows. "If I could be half the nurse – because she was a nurse as well – and half the parent to my two daughters that she was to me then I’m happy, I’m successful. I’ve achieved in life," he says.

Prince

Prince. Channel 4

Age: 39

Location: Hertfordshire

Occupation: Postal worker

Prince is a postal worker from Hertfordshire, however he was born and raised in Sierra Leone. He describes his upbringing as challenging but believes that while it was harsh, it set him up for success.

He considers his Uncle Frank to be a great leader, saying that he's a "very disciplined and logical person".

As for why he could win Rise and Fall, Prince says: "I’m very focused when I decide to put my mind to something and I’m a very deep thinker. I don’t follow the crowd. I’m an individual, I’m quite strong minded and I’ve got good willpower."

Rachel

Rachel. Channel 4

Age: 27

Location: London

Occupation: Influencer

Rachel is an influencer from London who is also an identical twin. She specialises in fashion and beauty content creation and says that if she has to, she'll put on an act to get to the top.

She thinks Ophra is a great leader and considers her to be inspiring, adding: "She obviously has her own TV show and she's a winner in all areas of life."

As for how she'll win the show, Rachel says she's very observant and social but very competitive. "I'm here to win. No one’s going to take my spot, just saying."

Ramona

Ramona. Channel 4

Age: 34

Location: Born in Germany, raised in London

Occupation: CEO

Ramona moved from Munich to London as a child and had to learn a new language – the reason for her desire to work hard in the business world, she says. She is currently the CEO of various hospitality and tech businesses.

She considers her husband to be a great leader, saying: "We work together. His leadership, skills and professionalism have really been something to look up to and together we are a power couple."

As for why she'll win the show, she says that she's working with so many people from different cultures and backgrounds and "can lead people using the knowledge and experience [she's] gained".

Rishika

Rishika. Channel 4

Age: 26

Location: Birmingham

Occupation: Communications officer

Rishika is a communications officer from Birmingham who grew up without great wealth, making her understand the value of money and the need to earn nice things. She runs a charity helping people who live in shoe poverty.

"A great leader is anybody who can take charge of any situation but also listen to anyone, so I think I fit the bill. I’m a great leader," she says.

As for how she'll win the show, Rishika says that she's "really outspoken" and "not afraid to take the lead".

Sophie

Sophie. Channel 4

Age: 21

Location: Essex

Occupation: Politics student

Essex-based politics student Sophie is a member of the Young Conservatives, who has appeared as a regular commentator in the national media and is outspoken in her political views. She is also a footballer.

She considers Margaret Thatcher to be her "personal idol" and says that she has what it takes to win Rise and Fall, adding: "I’m really personable, a lot of people tend to gravitate to me. I’m a natural born leader. I’m really strong, I don’t care what anyone else thinks of me at all."

Sydney

Sydney. Channel 4

Age: 24

Location: West Lothian, Scotland

Occupation: Delivery driver

West Lothian delivery driver Sydney is a single mum who is studying for a law degree. She hopes to work in the human rights sector.

She considers Marilyn Monroe to be one of the best leaders as "she's iconic and had the world in a chokehold during her time".

As for why she'll win the show, Sydney said that her best quality is that she's competitive and doesn't like to lose. "I can get on with anybody regardless of age, gender and the background they come from," she says.

Rise and Fall arrives on Channel 4 on Sunday 19th March at 9pm and airs on weeknights from Sunday to Thursday.

