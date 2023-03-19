While the contestants have made it just one day on the reality competition so far, the process proved to be too much for Ali, a 45-year-old entrepreneur from Essex who quit the show suddenly.

Channel 4's Rise and Fall landed on our screens this evening, with 16 people fighting their way to the top of the power ladder to become a Ruler while the Grafters build up the prize pot at the bottom.

Together with the rest of the Grafters, Ali was living in the dingy basement with no hot water and limited sunlight whilst competing in challenges to build up the prize pot – but why did he suddenly decide to leave?

Here's everything you need to know about the contestant's exit.

Why did Ali leave Rise and Fall?

Ali Channel 4

Essex-based businessman Ali chose to leave Rise and Fall on Day 1 of the game after struggling to deal with the Grafters' living conditions.

After becoming a Grafter at the start of the competition and explaining that he's not in his "comfort zone", Ali decided to quit the show once the first work shift – which saw the Grafters face minor electric shocks – was over.

"I feel like s**t. I want to go home," he said in his confessional. "The lack of decent food, no hot water, it's freezing. That's what can break a man."

Breaking the news to his fellow Grafters, Ali said: "I'm off. See you later. Yeah I'm gone."

When Sydney suggested that he sleep on it, Ali said: "Why? But what's it going to do?"

Having left the show, he said: "I can't be a follower. I'm a leader. Quite frankly, I don't know any other way."

Who are the remaining contestants?

With Ali gone from the show, there are just 15 remaining contestants on Rise and Fall – however, that it soon to be 14, with the Rulers voting on which of them should be eliminated from the competition.

Tonight's episode left us on a major cliffhanger, after Cheryl, Rachel and Ramona all receiving votes in the elimination and Matt's currently unknown vote being the deciding one.

Here are the remaining contestants left in the game:

Rulers:

Cheryl, (40), trainee nurse from Liverpool

Prince (39), postal worker from Hertfordshire

Matt (32), nurse from The Midlands

Rishika (26), communications officer from Birmingham

Ramona (34), CEO born in Germany and raised in London

Rachel (27), influencer from London

Grafters:

Connor (27), care home manager from Kent

Edmund (27), account manager from Devon

Jack (28), builder from Hertfordshire

James (26), employment coach from Newport, Wales

Jeff (69), entrepreneur from London

Joanna (50), interior designer from Suffolk

Marina (18), receptionist from London

Sophie (21), politics student from Essex

Sydney (24), delivery driver from West Lothian, Scotland

