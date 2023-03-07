The Channel 4 series, which is coming to our screens courtesy of the makers of The Traitors, will explore what it takes to get to the top, including "how to win power, how to keep hold of it and how to use it to influence others".

Following hot on the heels of BBC’s The Traitors comes another reality TV show steeped in power and hubris, titled Rise and Fall.

Host Greg James will oversee the action on Channel 4 show, which will plunge 16 ordinary British people from all walks of life into the game as equals.

However, the contestants will soon find themselves either in a position of power as a Ruler, or as part of the powerless as a Grafter.

While the Rulers live in a luxurious penthouse, the Grafters will have to survive in basic conditions in the basement and take part in a series of gruelling challenges to build a cash prize fund only the Rulers can win...

In a press release, the broadcaster explained: "Much like life, those in power will be responsible for making decisions that affect those who have none.



"Anyone can rise to a position of power and anyone can fall, but only one Ruler can win the prize fund at the end of the game. Who rises and who falls will be decided by the other players."

Read on for everything you need to know about the Channel 4 reality TV show, including when it's set to air.

An air date for Rise and Fall has yet to be confirmed, but host James teased it will be coming to Channel 4 "very soon" in a Tweet announcing the new series.

"It’s a game of winning power. So it’s about getting power. Keeping power. Our contestants, 16 of them, are for all walks of life and they will live here," he said.

"Some of them will rise to the top, some will fall to the bottom, but one person will walk away with an enormous cash price.

"It’s on Channel 4 very soon. That is all I’m allowed to say! But what I can say is it will be good, and I’d like you all to watch. Thank you."

Claudia Winkleman presenting The Traitors. BBC

The 18-part series follows the success of BBC hit The Traitors, which is returning for a second season with Claudia Winkleman as host.

The reality TV show was a surprise success, and has been picked up in several other territories including the US.

Who is the host of Channel 4's Rise and Fall?

Greg James.

BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James has been announced as the host of Channel 4 reality series Rise and Fall.

"I’ve been waiting a long time for a show like this to come along that I can get stuck into and be the ringleader of," he said in a statement. "It’s an amazingly mad idea and the contestants are going to make some incredible TV.

"Let the power struggle begin..."

Rise and Fall is coming to Channel 4 very soon. Traitors and The Traitors US are both available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

