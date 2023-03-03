The special was originally broadcast in the US on Tuesday 28th February, with all the cast returning except for Brandi Glanville and Reza Farahan. They were also joined by The Traitors US host Alan Cumming, while the special itself was hosted by Andy Cohen.

Get ready for some very awkward conversations. The cast of The Traitors US have reunited for a one-off special to talk about all the banishments, confrontations, murders and betrayals that took place in the series — and the special will soon air on the BBC.

The special gave the faithfuls a chance to confront the traitors, particularly Cirie Fields who walked away with the full prize pot after a devastating betrayal.

It was announced today (Friday 3rd March) that the special would air on the BBC, after the full series of The Traitors US dropped on BBC iPlayer in January.

But just when is the special airing? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Traitors US: Reunion in the UK.

How to watch The Traitors US: Reunion in the UK

For fans of The Traitors US, there isn't long to wait until they will be able to watch the Reunion special in the UK.

The Traitors US: Reunion will be available from the morning of Saturday 4th March on BBC iPlayer, before airing on BBC Three on Sunday 5th March.

This news comes after it was announced just earlier this week that the UK version of The Traitors would be returning for a second season, with Claudia Winkleman inviting potential contestants to apply.

It was later confirmed to RadioTimes.com that, unlike in the US show, there would be no celebrities taking part in the next run of the UK series.

The Traitors and The Traitors US are both available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

