The series, which has been described as "a reality version of the movie Parasite" by Channel 4's Ian Katz, will see the Rulers make decisions on how hard the Grafters must work and what rewards they receive, while the Grafters are tasked with building up the prize pot – a sum of money that ultimately only the Rulers will win.

Greg James is fronting a brand new reality show Rise and Fall for Channel 4, welcoming 16 ordinary people into a central London building where they'll become the Rulers in the penthouse or the Grafters in the dingy basement.

With Grafters getting the chance to join the Rulers and Rulers facing elimination from the whole show, expect politics and power struggles against a backdrop of London's skyline.

But where is the show filmed and can you stay in the Grade I listed building?

Here's everything you need to know about Rise and Fall's filming location.

Rise and Fall filming location

55 Broadway Getty

Rise and Fall is mainly filmed in a building above St. James's Park station.

Both the Rulers' apartment and the Grafters' basement are located within the building, 55 Broadway, which is located in the heart of Westminster – an extremely fitting location for the show's power struggles.

As fans of Rise and Fall will know, the building, which is accessed via St. James' Park station, has a rooftop balcony, looking out onto views of the London Eye and Westminster.

The building was formerly the headquarters of Transport for London, however after 90 years of manning the location, the organisation left the art deco offices in 2020.

Meanwhile, the challenges are filmed in a different studio space based in London.

Can you stay in the Rise and Fall building?

Rise and Fall building. Channel 4

If you'd like to book a stay in the Rulers' penthouse then you could be in luck – just not right now.

While filming for Rise and Fall is currently taking place in the building, it is in the process of being converted into a hotel by designers EPR Architects.

The Grade I listed building will become a 526-key luxury hotel, conference venue and leisure facility for Blue Orchid Hotels.

However, it's currently unknown when the hotel will officially open.

When does Rise and Fall air?

Rise and Fall begins airing on Sunday 19th March at 9pm on Channel 4, with the show continuing every weeknight in the first week at 10pm.

However, from Monday 27th onwards, the show will air just four episodes per week until the end of the show.

Rise and Fall is coming to Channel 4 on Sunday 19th March at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

