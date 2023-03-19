So, when Channel 4 introduced new show Rise and Fall and hinged its marketing campaign on sharing a creator with the BBC One hit, the broadcaster was setting tall expectations for the power struggle series from the start – but does it live up to them?

When The Traitors made its BBC debut in November last year, it quickly became a word-of-mouth success, sneaking into numerous 'Best TV of 2022' lists at the last minute and reviving reality TV's place in water cooler conversations across the country.

If you've somehow avoided the numerous trailers, ads and indents for the upcoming competition, Rise and Fall takes 16 ordinary people and asks them to sort themselves into Rulers – who live in a luxurious penthouse suite and make all of the decisions – and Grafters, who live in a badly-lit basement and must take part in challenges to build the Rulers' prize pot. At the end of the process, only one Ruler will be able to take home the prize money.

You can tell just from that description that the series, hosted by Radio 1's Greg James, has borrowed certain elements from its successful Studio Lambert sister, swapping out Traitors and Faithfuls for Rulers and Grafters. However, those expecting the campy cat-and-mouse format of the BBC One show need to check those hopes at the doors of Rise and Fall's fancy St James' Park high-rise.

The cast of Rise and Fall. Channel 4

While you don't get a fingerless glove-wearing Claudia Winkleman skulking about a Scottish castle in Rise and Fall, the new competition heads more into social experiment territory (although Greg James does bring the theatrics in his purple, velvet-y suit). With a golden elevator separating the Grafters' prison-esque basement and the Rulers' champagne-stocked top floor, it's all about gameplay and less about luck, which is ultimately what The Traitors came down to most of the time.

For the Rulers, they're calculating how to win the favour of their hard-working underlings, motivating them to win money they may never see, whilst keeping their fellow leaders on side to avoid elimination. All the Grafters can think about it how to get to the top and escape the cold showers, tasteless gruel and basic uniforms that come with the windowless bottom floor. As for the tasks, do they play the long game and build up the prize pot in the hopes that they'll take it home at the end, or do they go on strike, demanding more perks from their overlords in exchange for hard work?

It's certainly an interesting concept that couldn't be more relevant with industrial action and political shake-ups now a common occurrence, but much like The Traitors, we'll have to get through the introductions and exposition of the first episodes before examining whether the format makes for captivating TV.

Claudia Winkleman with Aaron, Wilfred, Hannah, Meryl and Kieran on The Traitors. BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Paul Chappells

That being said, the success of any reality show always comes down to the casting and judging by episode 1, we're in for a few Gogglebox moments. This eclectic bunch of wannabe leaders possess the confidence of an Apprentice candidate and the one-liners of a Real Housewives cast member, throwing out soundbites like, "Even though my name is Prince, know I'm the King," and the more clichéd, "I'm not here to make friends," within the show's first few minutes. In fact, you might want to make up a bingo card of all the classic reality refrains because you'll be hearing most of them, from "I'm a born leader" and "I'm 26 years young" to "people describe me as a joker".

There are big characters like influencer Rachel and trainee nurse Cheryl, who make quite the impression by sprinting into the Rulers' elevator and stealing a place in the penthouse. Meanwhile, most of the premiere episode's drama is down to Germany-born club-owner Ramona, who drops the fact that she's a girl-boss and CEO in almost every sentence before pushing the Grafters to their limits in an electrocution challenge.

As for the rest of the cast, Hertfordshire builder Jack is just pleased to be there – although he's less political mastermind and more Love Island contestant, teasing a potential romance in the show's premiere with delivery driver Sydney and saying of another contestant: "She reminds me of my mum but at the same time, I fancy her which is a weird sort of mixture."

But perhaps it's all part of his game plan and that's the beauty of the show! Who knows what these reality guinea pigs will do to get their power-hungry hands on the prize money?

Sophie Corcoran on Rise and Fall. Channel 4

What the show lacks in mystery, deception, flamboyance and supersized polo necks – which The Traitors had in Scottish spades – it makes up for with its Big Brother-esque living quarters, strategic gameplay and a format fitting for a dystopian film franchise (particularly with the show's first task that proves to be quite literally shocking).

Despite the slight family resemblance, Rise and Fall is not The Traitors however it has the potential to be just as captivating over the next few weeks as relationships form, game plans materialise, political crossroads are reached and the cast's true personalities come to light (right-wing pundit Sophie Corcoran gets little airtime in episode 1, but that's bound to change). Either way, I'll be tuning in for more of Greg James' jazzy garms.

Rise and Fall continues on Channel 4 on weeknights at 10pm and airs on weeknights from Sunday to Thursday.

