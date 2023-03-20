Hosted by Greg James, the new reality format kicked off on Sunday 19th March with the Rise and Fall cast being sorted into Grafters and Rulers.

The first Ruler has fallen from paradise and been eliminated on Channel 4's Rise and Fall .

While the Rulers got right into their leadership duties, the Grafters headed to the basement where they'll live as they build up the prize pot for the winner.

The first episode saw entrepreneur Ali bow out of the competition early, after struggling to deal with the Grafters' living conditions.

On tonight's episode (Monday 20th March), the Rulers in the Penthouse had to vote for the first contestant who would be leaving the show.

So, who left Rise and Fall?

Read on to find out which Ruler was eliminated first.

Ramona – Eliminated in episode 2

Ramona on Rise and Fall. Channel 4

CEO Ramona was the first Ruler to be voted out of the game. During the second episode, each Ruler voted for the contestant who they thought should be eliminated. Nurse Matt had the casting vote and chose to eliminate Ramona, saving influencer Rachel instead.

On leaving the game, Ramona said: "Are you s**tting me? I’ve never abused my power. I actually used my power to see the correct results. Powerful people can do powerful things, but their actions are really going to burn them."

Meanwhile, the Basement reacted to the news with Edmund summing up the mood: "I think it’s a bit cheeky of them all because Ramona is the strongest character and leader there. It’s very easy to go ‘What’s the biggest threat here?’”

