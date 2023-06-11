Since the show first premiered back in 2021, both seasons have taken us to international destinations with the five star hotel chain as its backdrop. In the first, we were transported to Hawaii and the second saw the cast of new faces – accompanied by Jennifer Coolidge of course – take to Sicily for another mind-bending tale of privilege, death and mystery.

It's been a number of months since HBO's hit drama The White Lotus was last on our screens but because of the shocking (and frankly quite hilarious) way that the second season wrapped up, chatter about the third season is at an all-time high.

Well, this time round, The White Lotus could be going further than it ever has before. Show creator Mike White revealed at a press conference at Sydney's Vivid Festival this week (via Deadline) that Australia could very well be on the cards for a future season.

He revealed: “My dream would be to hit every continent, so yeah, this is like its own continent, basically. We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going.

“It would be so fun. Obviously, there’s a huge wealth of talent here and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes.”

He also mentioned the possibility of creating a prequel series with fan-favourite Tanya McQuoid, played by Coolidge. He said: “I absolutely think that’s possible, we were just talking about that.

“It’s a funny idea. And making Jennifer, you know, 20 years younger, that would be fun too. I think Jennifer’s like, ‘Sure, let’s do it!’.”

When asked where she would want the prequel series to take place, Coolidge, who joined White on stage, replied: “Australia gets my vote.”

White's comments come after previous reports that the season 3 location had been decided.

Sources close to the project told Variety in March 2023 that White is currently location scouting in Thailand ahead of an as-yet-unknown production start date.

