Sources close to the project have told Variety that creator Mike White is currently location scouting in the Southeast Asian country, ahead of an as-yet-unknown production start date.

The White Lotus season 3 location has reportedly been decided, with the next chapter in the satirical anthology jetting out to a luxury resort in Thailand.

The White Lotus follows guests and staff at the titular hotel chain over a fateful one-week stay, with a tantalising hook at the beginning of each season hinting at the death of someone in the group.

The first season focused primarily on issues of wealth and privilege, while the second outing shifted to matters of sex and desire, reaching new heights of popularity with its subtle characters and unpredictable twists.

Of his next instalment, White previously said: "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

It is widely expected that The White Lotus season 3 will feature a new cast of characters, although it's possible one or two actors could reprise their roles just as Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries did for the eventful second run.

Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries in The White Lotus season 2. HBO

Both previous entries were filmed at Four Seasons resorts, in Hawaii and Italy respectively, with the hotel chain also having a strong presence in Thailand, meaning that partnership could continue.

If it does, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle would emerge as frontrunners for where The White Lotus season 3 could be set.

HBO has declined to comment on the reports.

The White Lotus is available to stream on Sky and NOW.

