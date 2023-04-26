It's been a few months since The White Lotus aired its nail-biting, surprising and in some ways hilarious finale , with wealthy heiress Tanya McQuoid-Hunt dying an unfortunate nautical death.

With Tanya currently at the bottom of the Sicilian sea, it's hard to picture what the future of The White Lotus will be like – however, the award-winning comedy-drama is officially returning and will reportedly be set in Thailand this time.

Meanwhile, season 3 already has its first confirmed cast member with Natasha Rothwell – who played Belinda Lindsey – back after last appearing in season 1, but who will be joining her?

We know Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she'd like to play Tanya's vengeful sister in the third season and there are many others who'd be interested visiting the hotel's Thai branch.

Here's everything we know so far about the cast, including those confirmed to be appearing in season 3 and the actors rumoured to be taking on roles.

Natasha Rothwell

Natasha Rothwell. HBO

Natasha Rothwell has been revealed as a cast member for The White Lotus season 3, with the actor announcing the news herself in a tweet, writing: "Belinda is back baby!!!"

Fans of the comedy-drama will remember Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey, the Hawaiian resort's spa manager who grows close to guest Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge).

The actress and comedian was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress following her performance in season 1 and is best known for her roles in Insecure, Love Victor, Sonic the Hedgehog and the upcoming film Wonka.

Connie Britton

Connie Britton. Mario Perez/HBO

There could be a season 1 reunion on The White Lotus's next series if creator Mike White decides to hire Connie Britton again – and the Emmy nominee has said that she'd like to return to the show,

Britton, who played Nicole Mossbacher in The White Lotus's first season, told Deadline last year that White wants her to appear in season 3.

"He wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character," she said. "Our intention is to do it in the third season. A piece of casting didn’t work in the second season and we’re hoping to [do] that in the third season. I would love to see a spin-off on every character in that show."

While in a recent interview with Variety she was yet to be asked back, she added: "I have loved collaborating with him and I’ll say yes to him ’til the end of time."

Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli. Fabio Lovino/HBO

Michael Imperioli made his White Lotus debut in season 2 as Dominic Di Grasso, the Hollywood producer whose estranged from his wife (voiced by Laura Dern) due to his ongoing sex addiction, and he's keen for Dominic to take another luxury trip – perhaps this time with his wife.

"Who knows, maybe there’ll be another White Lotus season where Dominic comes with his wife and they patch it all up!" he told Esquire.

"I don't want to think about it too much, because the idea of that makes me so happy. I don't want to be disappointed... I would want nothing more than that. I just loved working with Mike so much."

Jon Gries

Jon Gries. HBO

With Greg emerging from season 2 having inherited Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) fortune, he could definitely be in a position to head to another branch of The White Lotus, with Jon Gries returning to play him. In fact, creator Mike White hinted in a featurette that someone may want to track Greg down following his wife's death.

"I think as far as like, what happens to Greg and the conspiracy of Tanya’s death, it’s possible that I think Portia (Tanya's assistant played by Haley Lu Richardson) is scared enough to just leave it alone," White said. "But the fact that all of those guys die on the boat, it feels like there’s gotta be somebody who’s gonna track it back down to Greg."

Danny Devito

Fans of The White Lotus got very excited in March after Danny DeVito was spotted out for dinner with Mike White in West Hollywood, with many speculating that White could be considering the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star for a role in season 3.

The 78-year-old rose to fame as the star of Taxi and has since appeared in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Matilda, Terms of Endearment, Twins and other Hollywood films.

Jennifer Aniston

Getty

Among the many actors who are hoping for a role in The White Lotus season 3 is Friends star Jennifer Aniston, who recently revealed that she's "obsessed" with the show.

When asked whether she'd be interested in playing Tanya's sister who's out for revenge in season 3, Aniston told E News: "Do you hear it, Mike White? We did The Good Girl together. I am obsessed with [The White Lotus]."

Bette Midler

Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Beaches star Bette Midler could also be popping up in season 3 if Mike White has read her recent interview with Variety.

When asked whether she'd want a role on the show, she said: "Oh, please! Of course. In a New York minute.

"Mike White pokes fun at the worst kind of people, the truly entitled and rich people behaving badly. Everybody likes to see them get their comeuppance. I really enjoy that. It's the great saga of the haves and the have-nots, which is eternal."

Jamie Lee Curtis

Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage

She's hot off her Oscars win for Everything Everywhere All at Once, but would Jamie Lee Curtis want to join the cast of The White Lotus for season 3? She's never heard of it but the answer is yes anyway!

Speaking to People at the SAG Awards, Curtis revealed that she would do the show after season 2 star Haley Lu Richardson told her that she was her top pick for season 3.

When asked whether she'd do the show, she said: "Yes! I don't even know what it is, but I will do it." When told it films in five-star resorts, she added: "Wow, you know what? Twitter it or whatever you do!"

