The excellent cast of the second season gathers for the show's final episode set in Sicily, Italy and there are many plotlines to resolve.

Well, we have finally reached the end of our Sicilian break at The White Lotus.

The most pressing issue is, of course, who the dead body is that washes up on the coast and is happened upon by Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy).

So, who dies? Who lives? Who finds their Italian romance?

Here's everything you need to know about the ending of The White Lotus season 2.

**Spoiler warning for The White Lotus season 2 ending**

The White Lotus season 2 ending explained

Who dies in The White Lotus season 2?

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in The White Lotus season 2 HBO

In a tragic but darkly comical turn of events, the body's identity that washes up on the Sicilian coast is Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge).

However, Tanya was not the only person to end up dead in the finale as she began to panic that she was due to be killed by the likes of Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his crew in a plot to get life assurance for her husband Greg Hunt (Jon Gries).

Tanya warned her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) of her fears surrounding Quentin and his "nephew" Jack (Leo Woodall) who she also saw having sex, highlighting the deception.

While Portia ended up confronting a remorseful Jack who went on to admit his misdeeds, he dropped her off at the airport and told her to leave and avoid Quentin's dangerous mafia connections.

Leo Woodall as Jack in The White Lotus HBO

Tanya, meanwhile, ended up on Quentin's yacht back to the hotel and her panic steadily grew, so much so that she seized the gun of her lover Niccoló (Stefano Gianino) and proceeded to shoot him, Quentin and the rest of their associates on board the yacht.

In a panic after wiping out the group, Tanya then attempted to make her way off of the yacht but ended up falling off of it and striking her head on the lifeboat and drowning in the sea.

The next day, Tanya's body washed up on the shore and was found by Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy).

What happened to Ethan, Harper, Cameron and Daphne?

Aubrey Plaza as Harper and Will Sharpe as Ethan in The White Lotus season 2 HBO

An increasingly paranoid Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe) confronted his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza) about what was going on with his friend Cameron Sullivan (Theo James).

Harper admitted that Cameron kissed her, prompting Ethan to later confront Cameron on the beach and the pair to get into a vicious fight that was eventually broken up by another guest.

In the aftermath, Ethan confronted Cameron's wife Daphne, who is more than used to such betrayals from her husband. The pair continue on a walk and it appears that they have sex with each other.

Theo James as Cameron and Meghann Fahy as Daphne in The White Lotus season 2 HBO

Afterwards, Ethan returned to Harper and they had a passionate sexual encounter with each other.

In the end, both married couples prepared to return home with secret passions sat awkwardly in both marriages.

It is also implied that Cameron may be aware that Daphne's children are not biologically his own, with a previous episode having implied they were the result of her own 'revenge' infidelities with her personal trainer.

What happened to Lucia and Albie?

Simona Tabasco as Lucia and Beatrice Granno as Mia pass Alessio in The White Lotus HBO

As many suspected, sex worker Lucia Greco (Simona Tabasco) engineered a long con with Albie Di Grasso (Adam DiMarco) by convincing him that she needed to pay off her pimp Alessio to save her life.

Albie asked his father Dominic (Michael Imperioli) to give him €50,000 to help Lucia, with the offer to help him save his marriage to Albie's mother.

In the end, Albie gives Lucia the money and they go their separate ways. At the conclusion of the episode, Lucia was seen celebrating with best friend Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and associate Alessio, both of whom had been aware of her plan.

Albie, his father and grandfather Bert (F. Murray Abraham) then made their return to America after their disappointing trip.

Adam DiMarco as Albie and Haley Lu Richardson as Portia in The White Lotus HBO

However, Albie was reunited with Portia at the airport, informing her of Tanya's death and both offering support after their dramatic trips.

They exchange phone numbers, offering an unlikely potential romantic ending for the pair.

Meanwhile, Dominic has a call with his estranged wife Abby (Laura Dern) and it seems there is some slow improvement.

What happened to Valentina and Mia?

Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina in The White Lotus HBO

After finally confronting her sexuality with help from Mia, hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) tried to engineer another sexual encounter with the singer.

However, Mia helped Valentina to realise that she needed to find a more meaningful romance of her own.

In response, when hotel piano player Guiseppe (Federico Scribiani) returns, Valentina tells him that Mia will be replacing him in the hotel as its resident musician.

Happy endings for all of our Italian main characters!

