Set at the White Lotus's Italian branch, season 2 will follow a new group of wealthy guests as their expensive Sicilian holiday turns out to be more dramatic than they'd hoped.

HBO's The White Lotus returns this weekend for a brand new season, and while the icon that is Jennifer Coolidge will be reprising her role of Tanya, fans can expect a whole new cast to be entering the resort.

From Parks and Recreation's Aubrey Plaza and Giri/Haji's Will Sharpe playing a newly rich couple whose holiday with friends strains their relationship, to the multi-generational Di Grasso family being forced to deal with their various weaknesses, the upcoming season is set to be another captivating dark comedy.

Here's everything you need to know about The White Lotus season 2 and its cast.

Jennifer Coolidge plays Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

Who is Tanya McQuoid-Hunt? Tanya, who viewers met in the first season of The White Lotus, is a wealthy, unstable woman, travelling with her husband Greg (Jon Gries) – who she met at The White Lotus in Hawaii – and her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).

Where have I seen Jennifer Coolidge before? Jennifer Coolidge is an Emmy-winning actress, who is best known for her roles in the American Pie franchise, Legally Blonde, A Cinderella Story, Promising Young Woman and 2 Broke Girls. She is also a regular in Christopher Guest's mockumentary films, appearing in Best in Show, For Your Consideration, A Mighty Wind and Mascots. More recently, Coolidge has starred in The Watcher, Shotgun Wedding, Single All the Way and The White Lotus, for which she has won several awards.

Sabrina Impacciatore plays Valentina

Who is Valentina? Valentina is a the passionate, dedicated manager in charge at the White Lotus resort in Taormina. She expects perfection from her staff.

Where have I seen Sabrina Impacciatore before? Sabrina Impacciatore is an Italian actress and comedian who has been nominated for two David di Donatello awards for her performances in Napoleon and Me, and Miss F. She has also starred in Le ragioni del cuore, There's No Place Like Home and Ever Been to the Moon?

F Murray Abraham plays Bert Di Grasso

Who is Bert Di Grasso? Bert is an elderly man who is visiting Sicily with his son Dominic and his grandson Albie. While he is becoming frail, he still sees himself as virile and capable.

Where have I seen F Murray Abraham before? Academy Award winner F Murray Abraham is best known for starring as Antonio Salieri in 1984's Amadeus and for his roles in Scarface, All the President's Men, Star Trek: Insurrection, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Isle of Dogs. He was nominated for two Emmys for his role in Homeland and in recent years, has appeared in Lady and the Tramp, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Mythic Quest and Moon Knight.

Michael Imperioli plays Dominic Di Grasso

Who is Dominic Di Grasso? Dominic is a Hollywood producer visiting Sicily with his father Bert and his son Albie in the hopes of exploring their ancestral roots.

Where have I seen Michael Imperioli before? Michael Imperioli is no stranger to HBO, with the Emmy-winning actor best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos. He has also appeared in Goodfellas, Jungle Fever, Bad Boys, Shark Tale, The Lovely Bones, One Night in Miami, Project Blue Book and Lucifer. He also co-wrote 1999's Summer of Sam with Spike Lee and the 2008 film The Hungry Ghosts.

Adam DiMarco plays Albie Di Grasso

Who is Albie Di Grasso? Albie has just graduated from college and is on an Italian trip with his father Dominic and his grandfather Bert. He is sweet and often takes on the role as the family peacekeeper.

Where have I seen Adam DiMarco before? Adam DiMarco has appeared in Charmed, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Magicians, The Good Doctor and The Order.

Aubrey Plaza plays Harper Spiller

Who is Harper Spiller? After suddenly becoming wealthy after her husband Ethan finds professional success, Harper travels with Ethan to Italy along with Ethan's college roommate Cameron and his wife Daphne.

Where have I seen Aubrey Plaza before? Aubrey Plaza rose to fame for her performance as April in Parks and Recreation and she has since starred in Legion, Safety Not Guaranteed, Scott Pilgrim vs the World, Monsters University and Life After Beth. She has recently appeared in Black Bear, Ingrid Goes West, Happiest Season, Emily the Criminal and Muppets Now.

Will Sharpe plays Ethan Spiller

Who is Ethan? Ethan has travelled to Italy with his wife Harper, and after recently striking professional success, he is suddenly back in touch with his college roommate Cameron and his wife Daphne.

Where have I seen Will Sharpe before? Actor and filmmaker Will Sharpe is best known for creating and starring in BAFTA-nominated dark comedy-drama Flowers and has since appeared in Giri/Haji, W1A, Defending the Guilty, and The House. He also wrote The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and Landscapers.

Theo James plays Cameron Babcock

Who is Cameron Babcock? Cameron is a successful businessman from a wealthy family who is holidaying with his wife Daphne, his college roommate Ethan and Ethan's wife Harper.

Where have I seen Theo James before? Theo James is best known for starring in the Divergent franchise and for his roles in Underworld, How It Ends, Archive and The Time Traveler's Wife. He has also appeared in The Inbetweeners Movie, Downton Abbey, The Benefactor and Mr Malcolm's List.

Meghann Fahy plays Daphne Sullivan

Who is Daphne Sullivan? Daphne is a stay-at-home mother visiting Italy with her husband Cameron and another couple, Ethan and Harper.

Where have I seen Meghann Fahy before? Meghann Fahy rose to fame for playing Sutton in The Bold Type, a role she landed after playing Hannah O'Connor in soap One Life to Live. She has also appeared in The Good Wife, Chicago Fire, Law & Order: Specials Victims Unit and Blue Bloods.

Haley Lu Richardson plays Portia

Who is Portia? Portia is a small-town girl and recent college graduate who is travelling with her boss Tanya and hoping for adventure.

Where have I seen Haley Lu Richardson before? Haley Lu Richardson has appeared in Shake It Up, Ravenswood, The Edge of Seventeen, Split, Support the Girls, Jane the Virgin, Unpregnant and Five Feet Apart.

Tom Hollander plays Quentin

Who is Quentin? Quentin is an English expat who is on holiday with his friends and his nephew Jack.

Where have I seen Tom Hollander before? Tom Hollander is an actor who is best known for his roles in About Time, Pirates of the Caribbean, In the Loop, Pride & Prejudice, Gosford Park and The King's Man. He starred and co-wrote BAFTA-winning sitcom Rev and played a lead role in Doctor Thorne and The Night Manager. He recently appeared in Bird Box and Extinct as well as dramas The Ipcress File, Us, Taboo and Baptiste.

Beatrice Grannò plays Mia

Who is Mia? Mia is a Sicilian local and a talented singer in search of her big break.

Where have I seen Beatrice Grannò before? Beatrice Grannò has appeared in The Time of Indifference, Zero, Security and Tornare.

Simona Tabasco plays Lucia

Who is Lucia? Lucia is a Sicilian local who often visits the White Lotus resort in search of work and opportunity amongst the wealth clientele.

Where have I seen Simona Tabasco before? Simona Tabasco is an Italian actress who has appeared in Luna Park, The Ties, Bob & Marys and Fuoriclasse.

Jon Gries plays Greg

Who is Greg? Greg is Tanya's new husband, who isn't particularly happy that she's brought her assistant on their romantic getaway.

Where have I seen Jon Gries before? Jon Gries has appeared in Napoleon Dynamite, Seinfeld, Lost, The Pretender, Genius, Criminal Minds, Dream Corp LLC, The Bridge and The White Lotus season 1.

Leo Woodall plays Jack

Who is Jack? Jack is a magnetic guest at the White Lotus who is on holiday with his uncle Quentin.

Where have I seen Leo Woodall before? British actor Leo Woodall has previously appeared in Vampire Academy, Cherry, Man Down and Holby City. He is set to star in One Day alongside This Is Going to Hurt's Ambika Mod.

The White Lotus season 2 will premiere on HBO Max on Sunday 30th October and will be available via Sky and NOW from Monday, 31st October - find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

