The White Lotus season 2 trailer shares first look at Aubrey Plaza

It was announced back in January 2022 that the Parks and Recreation star would be taking on the series regular role of Harper Spiller , a woman holidaying at the retreat with her husband and his friends.

HBO and Sky have unveiled the official trailer for The White Lotus season 2, giving fans a first look at newcomer Aubrey Plaza ’s role in the show.

And in the new teaser trailer, which was released by HBO on Thursday 6th October 2022, Plaza is shown in action as the character for the first time.

Watch the trailer below.

The new footage also gives fans a look at Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge, who is reprising her role as socialite Tanya McQuoid.

This time, along with her partner Greg (Jon Gries), Coolidge’s character embarks on another holiday at the White Lotus Sicily.

“Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time, always," she says as she reclines under the Sicilian sun. But of course, it doesn't look like the peace is going to last for long.

The White Lotus season 1 HBO

Alongside Plaza, Coolidge and Gries, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall are also set to star in The White Lotus season 2, while Mike White (Enlightened, School of Rock) has returned to write and helm the second season as well.

The White Lotus season 1 starred the likes of Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell and Steve Zahn, but season 2 will feature a predominantly new cast of characters as the show shifts to a new resort in Sicily, Italy, far away from the sunny Hawaii of season 1.

The White Lotus season 2 will premiere on HBO Max on Sunday, 30th October and will be available via Sky and NOW from Monday, 31st October.

Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe nowand get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.