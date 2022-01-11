The White Lotus casts Aubrey Plaza as series regular for season 2

Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast of The White Lotus for season two, HBO has announced.

The Parks and Recreation star will be taking on the series regular role of Harper Spiller, a woman holidaying at the retreat with her husband and his friends, according to Variety.

Confirming the casting news in a tweet, HBO wrote: “Another guest has just checked in. Aubrey Plaza has joined the second instalment of #TheWhiteLotus.”

Aubrey Plaza has joined the second installment of #TheWhiteLotus. pic.twitter.com/MUGq93fI1F — HBO (@HBO) January 10, 2022

Plaza is the second cast member to be confirmed for the new season, with Sopranos star Michael Imperioli set to play Dominic Di Grasso, a holidaymaker travelling to The White Lotus with his elderly father and college graduate son.

As for returning cast members, it was reported back in October that Jennifer Coolidge, who starred as Tanya McQuoid – a drunk divorcee who planned to scatter her mother’s ashes in Hawaii – would be reprising her role in the upcoming season.

Created by Mike White (Enlightened, School of Rock), the first season of satirical comedy-drama The White Lotus followed a group of wealthy holidayers from the beginning of their stay at the titular Hawaiian hotel to the end, which concludes with the death of somebody at the resort.

Season one starred the likes of Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell and Steve Zahn, but the new season will feature a predominantly new cast of characters, who visit the resort after the events of season one.

The White Lotus is available to stream on Sky and NOW.