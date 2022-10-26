Set in a different resort within the chain, The White Lotus season 2 will see Jennifer Coolidge reprise her role as Tanya McQuoid – however, she'll be joined by a completely different cast of wealthy hotel guests who each arrive with their own individual baggage.

We don't have too long to wait until The White Lotus returns to our screens for a brand new season of uncomfortable dinner conversations, unreasonable guest requests and addictive drama that's set against a beautiful Italian backdrop.

After picking up five Primetime Emmys this year, there are high hopes for The White Lotus's second outing - and with a cast featuring Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza and Theo James among other stars, we can expect season 2 to be a trip of a lifetime.

Read on for everything we know so far about The White Lotus season 2.

Tom Hollander as Quentin in The White Lotus. HBO

The White Lotus will return for season 2 on Sunday 30th October on HBO Max in the US and there's some good news – night owls in the UK will be able to watch the show at the time it goes out in America.

If you're willing to stay up into the early hours of Monday morning, you'll be able to watch The White lotus at 3am on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 31st October. Otherwise, you can stream it on catch-up later that day, or watch it at 9pm on Sky Atlantic when it airs again.

The White Lotus season 2 cast

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus. HBO

While The White Lotus will be back for a second season, you can expect nearly an entirely new cast, with the new run taking place at the resort chain's branch in Italy.

Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge will be reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid – a wealthy woman who visits the White Lotus's Italian resort with her new boyfriend Greg (Jon Gries).

Meanwhile, joining the cast for the second season is Italian actor Sabrina Impacciatore as White Lotus manager Valentina, as well as Ravenswood's Haley Lu Richardson as Tanya's assistant Portia.

The Soprano's star Michael Imperioli plays Dominic Di Grasso, a man travelling with his elderly father Bert (Amadeus's F Murray Abraham) and his college graduate son Albie (Adam DiMarco).

Divergent's Theo James will be playing Cameron Babcock with The Bold Type's Meghann Fahy playing his wife Daphne, while Aubrey Plaza plays Harper Spiller, a woman on holiday with her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe).

The full cast list is as follows:

F Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid

Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso

Beatrice Grannò as Mia

Meghann Fahy as Daphne Babcock

Tom Hollander as Quentin

Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina

Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso

Theo James as Cameron Babcock

Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller

Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller

Haley Lu Richardson as Portia

Simona Tabasco as Lucia

Jon Gries as Greg

Leo Woodall as Jack

The White Lotus season 2 trailer

HBO released a trailer for The White Lotus season 2 at the start of October, teasing all the Italian holiday drama to come.

The White Lotus season 2 will premiere on HBO Max on Sunday, 30th October and will be available via Sky and NOW from Monday, 31st October - find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

