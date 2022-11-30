Following on from the acclaimed debut season, HBO revived the drama as an anthology series and the second run has swapped Hawaii for a luxury hotel in Sicily, Italy.

It has been one hot summer in the second season of The White Lotus .

As a result, we have a whole new host of characters and one of the more memorable ones has to be cheeky Essex boy Jack, who is the apparent nephew of the classy Quentin, played by Tom Hollander.

So, who is Jack actor Leo Woodall, who plays Jack?

Who is Leo Woodall?

Leo Woodall is an actor best known for his role as Jack in The White Lotus.

Woodall made his debut in the fourth episode of the show's second season which is set in Sicily, Italy.

How old is Leo Woodall?

Leo Woodall is 26 years old.

What nationality is Leo Woodall?

Leo Woodall as Jack in The White Lotus HBO

Leo Woodall is British and was born in West London, England.

Unlike his character in The White Lotus, Woodall is not from Essex.

Woodall told Vulture: "I’m from West London. But there’s definitely a lot of people I know from Essex. My stepsister’s from Essex, so it was fun to lean into that.

"I didn’t want to do a straight, stereotypical Essex person you may see on The Only Way Is Essex. [Director] Mike [White] allowed me, as with Tom, to make the Englishness come out more, if that makes sense."

What has Leo Woodall previously starred in?

Prior to his turn in The White Lotus, Woodall previously appeared in an episode of Holby City before also starring in the Apple TV+ film Cherry and the Universal series The Vampire Academy as Adrian Ivashkov.

Woodall will next be seen as co-lead Dexter Mayhew in the BBC adaptation of David Nicholls' seminal novel One Day, before roles in the film Nomad and series The Citadel.

What has Leo Woodall said about The White Lotus?

Haley-Lu Richardson and Leo Woodall in The White Lotus HBO

Discussing how his cheeky character Jack was first described to him, Woodall told GQ: "Do you remember that episode of Friends when Joey’s written a script for Chandler and Ross to read, and he writes ‘a handsome man enters’. It was kind of like that, it was like ‘Handsome Jack walks up to the pool. Portia looks at handsome Jack’.

"There was a tagline in the breakdown of the character that was like, ‘Guy from Essex, is a magnetic person who causes some trouble in the hotel’. I wish I could paraphrase it better than that."

Discussing his character's more intimate scenes, Woodall noted to Vulture: "The whole job was about mentally preparing to go into the best show in the world, so everything that came with it took some mental preparation. My first day of filming was actually that sexy scene with Haley. That was the introduction to this job. Quite rock and roll!"

Is Leo Woodall on Instagram?

Yes, Leo Woodall is on Instagram and is available at the handle @leowoodall.

At present, Woodall has over 30,000 followers.

Is Leo Woodall on Twitter?

No, Leo Woodall is not currently on Twitter.

