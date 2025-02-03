The new Bridget Jones film, Mad About the Boy, sees Bridget faced with two new potential love interests, one of whom is considerably younger and played by Woodall.

In this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, Woodall was asked about the recent "trend" of films (ie Babygirl and The Idea of You) that have centred on the relationship between an older woman and younger man.

Leo Woodall as Dexter and Ambika Mod as Emma in One Day.

He said of it: "It’s a dynamic that has always existed in the real world. And for reasons I’m not sure of, it’s now being portrayed on screen. That’s important, because that’s what film-making is best at: portraying all walks of life.

"But this particular Bridget isn’t about that. A lot of it is her grieving and her motherhood. And thankfully my character comes in and puts a smile on her face."

In terms of whether it was fun to explore the toy-boy-type role in Bridget Jones, Woodall said: "I didn’t go into it thinking I wanted to explore that. I thought the script was beautiful and wanted to be a part of it.

"I’ve always loved the films. There’s only so many chances you’ll get to be a part of something as special as Bridget Jones."

Read more:

Having played the heartthrob for quite a few productions now, does Woodall ever feel objectified? "Yeah, it’s a mixed bag. In some ways it’s part of the gig," he admits.

"But also, there are sides of it that can make you feel quite vulnerable and exposed. That side isn’t as fun. When you’re playing a role described like that, you can’t help but look at yourself and go, 'Am I that guy?' There’s sometimes pressure in making people buy that!"

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The official synopsis for Mad About the Boy reads: "Bridget Jones finally has some luck in her life. She has a great job as a screenwriter, her family and a new boyfriend – the fact that he is over 20 years younger than her isn't the only thing that is causing problems."

With the new film arriving almost 10 years after the previous Bridget Jones movie, it's safe to say that fans are more than a little excited for the new instalment.

The trailer for the film was released last November, which sent fans into an excited frenzy after a surprise cameo from Colin Firth was revealed.

While the character dies tragically in the books and with the film seeming to follow suit, it looks as though Mark Darcy continues to be an influential force in Bridget's life, but what could that spell for her new romances?

We'll just have to wait and see!

Radio Times.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be released in UK and US cinemas on 14th February 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.