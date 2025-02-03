Bridget Jones's new toy-boy Leo Woodall feels "vulnerable and exposed" by heartthrob status
The One Day star is set to feature in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.
Having had a pretty stellar run of roles recently, actor Leo Woodall is the name on everyone's lips, not least because he's about to take centre stage in the much-anticipated fourth Bridget Jones film.
Becoming known for his roles in HBO's The White Lotus and Netflix's emotional One Day series, Woodall is currently starring in Apple TV+'s Prime Target and will then appear on the big screen opposite Renée Zellweger in a leading role.
The new Bridget Jones film, Mad About the Boy, sees Bridget faced with two new potential love interests, one of whom is considerably younger and played by Woodall.
In this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, Woodall was asked about the recent "trend" of films (ie Babygirl and The Idea of You) that have centred on the relationship between an older woman and younger man.
He said of it: "It’s a dynamic that has always existed in the real world. And for reasons I’m not sure of, it’s now being portrayed on screen. That’s important, because that’s what film-making is best at: portraying all walks of life.
"But this particular Bridget isn’t about that. A lot of it is her grieving and her motherhood. And thankfully my character comes in and puts a smile on her face."
In terms of whether it was fun to explore the toy-boy-type role in Bridget Jones, Woodall said: "I didn’t go into it thinking I wanted to explore that. I thought the script was beautiful and wanted to be a part of it.
"I’ve always loved the films. There’s only so many chances you’ll get to be a part of something as special as Bridget Jones."
Read more:
- Daniel Craig returns to Knives Out in first look at Wake Up Dead Man – for most dangerous case yet
- Happy Gilmore 2 reveals first official look at Adam Sandler sequel
Having played the heartthrob for quite a few productions now, does Woodall ever feel objectified? "Yeah, it’s a mixed bag. In some ways it’s part of the gig," he admits.
"But also, there are sides of it that can make you feel quite vulnerable and exposed. That side isn’t as fun. When you’re playing a role described like that, you can’t help but look at yourself and go, 'Am I that guy?' There’s sometimes pressure in making people buy that!"
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The official synopsis for Mad About the Boy reads: "Bridget Jones finally has some luck in her life. She has a great job as a screenwriter, her family and a new boyfriend – the fact that he is over 20 years younger than her isn't the only thing that is causing problems."
With the new film arriving almost 10 years after the previous Bridget Jones movie, it's safe to say that fans are more than a little excited for the new instalment.
The trailer for the film was released last November, which sent fans into an excited frenzy after a surprise cameo from Colin Firth was revealed.
While the character dies tragically in the books and with the film seeming to follow suit, it looks as though Mark Darcy continues to be an influential force in Bridget's life, but what could that spell for her new romances?
We'll just have to wait and see!
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be released in UK and US cinemas on 14th February 2025.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.