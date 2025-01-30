Daniel Craig returns to Knives Out in first look at Wake Up Dead Man – for most dangerous case yet
Craig's Benoit Blanc is seen with Josh O'Connor's character Jud Duplenticy in a new image.
A new image has been released from the third film in the Knives Out saga, Wake Up Dead Man, which gives us our first look at one of the new supporting characters.
In the image, stood alongside Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc in a church, is Josh O’Connor's new character, who has been named as Jud Duplenticy.
We don't yet know any of the other character names for the film, which, according to a previously release teaser, is said to feature the detective's "most dangerous case yet".
However, we do know the all-star cast members for this third film from Rian Johnson, including Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, Thomas Haden Church and Jeremy Renner.
Renner was previously mentioned in the second film in franchise, Glass Onion, in which he was seen to have his own brand of hot sauce.
However, Johnson has said that Renner will be "playing a proper part in this one", suggesting he won't be appearing as himself.
O'Connor's role opposite Craig in Wake Up Dead Man comes at an interesting time, as the actor has recently been linked to Craig's old role, James Bond.
However, O'Connor downplayed the rumour that he'll be putting on the tuxedo, telling Deadline that he has "no thoughts on the speculation.
"The truth is that… I think in the space of a week, I made a joke about, wouldn’t it be funny if I played Bond?," he explained.
"Then, me and Daniel [Craig] did an Actors on Actors, and then something else happened, and then suddenly I was James Bond. If I am Bond, I don’t know about it."
