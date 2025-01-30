We don't yet know any of the other character names for the film, which, according to a previously release teaser, is said to feature the detective's "most dangerous case yet".

However, we do know the all-star cast members for this third film from Rian Johnson, including Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, Thomas Haden Church and Jeremy Renner.

Renner was previously mentioned in the second film in franchise, Glass Onion, in which he was seen to have his own brand of hot sauce.

However, Johnson has said that Renner will be "playing a proper part in this one", suggesting he won't be appearing as himself.

O'Connor's role opposite Craig in Wake Up Dead Man comes at an interesting time, as the actor has recently been linked to Craig's old role, James Bond.

However, O'Connor downplayed the rumour that he'll be putting on the tuxedo, telling Deadline that he has "no thoughts on the speculation.

"The truth is that… I think in the space of a week, I made a joke about, wouldn’t it be funny if I played Bond?," he explained.

"Then, me and Daniel [Craig] did an Actors on Actors, and then something else happened, and then suddenly I was James Bond. If I am Bond, I don’t know about it."

