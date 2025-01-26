Asked about the rumours that he could be cast in the role, O'Connor told Deadline: "I have no thoughts, really. The truth is that… I think in the space of a week, I made a joke about, wouldn’t it be funny if I played Bond?

"Then, me and Daniel [Craig] did an Actors on Actors, and then something else happened, and then suddenly I was James Bond. If I am Bond, I don’t know about it."

Josh O'Connor. Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

As well as playing Prince Charles in the third and fourth season of The Crown, O'Connor is also known for his film work, including in recent releases such as La chimera, Lee and Challengers.

Other stars to have been linked to the Bond role include Shōgun star Cosmo Jarvis (who seemed completely baffled by the suggestion), Luke Evans and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

In October, Jennifer Salke, Amazon MGM Studios global head, gave an update on the behind-the-scenes progress on the next Bond film and the casting, saying: "There are a lot of ideas [about potential actors] that have popped up that I thought are interesting.

"I think there are a lot of different ways we can go. We have a good and close relationship with Eon and Barbara [Broccoli, producer] and Michael [G Wilson, producer]. We are not looking to disrupt the way those wonderful films are made. For us, we are taking their lead."

She added: "The global audience will be patient. We don’t want too much time between films, but we are not concerned at this point."

