With the hit historical series bagging a total of four wins on the night, everyone was talking about Shōgun and its stars, with some rumours continuing to swirl around Jarvis and the potential for him to be taking up the helm as Bond one day in the near future.

However, Jarvis appeared to pour water on the flames of that particular rumour as he responded with: "Uh, uh, I don’t know how to construct a…." before saying: "I wish them all the best in their search."

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne in Shōgun. Katie Yu/FX

Jarvis has most recently been seen on our screens as John Blackthorne in Shōgun, but has also had roles in Peaky Blinders, Persuasion, Lady Macbeth and Calm with Horses.

As of now, it doesn't look as though a James Bond film will be added to his repertoire, but we'll have to wait and see.

It's been over three years since the release of No Time to Die, and since then, there has been plenty of speculation about the future of the film franchise.

While names such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, James Norton and Luke Evans have all been names bandied around in the Bond rumours, we're no closer to finding out who will be the next 007.

Read more:

Jennifer Salke, Amazon MGM Studios global head, gave her own thoughts on the delay between films, previously saying: "There are a lot of ideas [about potential actors] that have popped up that I thought are interesting.

"I think there are a lot of different ways we can go. We have a good and close relationship with Eon and Barbara [Broccoli, producer] and Michael [G Wilson, producer]. We are not looking to disrupt the way those wonderful films are made. For us, we are taking their lead.

"The global audience will be patient. We don’t want too much time between films, but we are not concerned at this point."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Of course, whoever does take up the mantle will be doing so from Daniel Craig, who was Bond for a total of five films.

Speaking more recently about his new role in Queer and the comparison with his time as Bond, Craig said in a Q&A with The New Yorker: "Listen, [Bond] is nearly 20 years of my life. When I took it on I was one person. I'm now a completely different person.

"I'm not doing this movie in response to that. I'm not that small. But I couldn't have done this movie when I was doing Bond. It would've felt kind of, 'Why? What are you trying to prove?'"

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.