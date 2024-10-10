Of course, Daniel Craig was last seen on the big screen as James Bond back in 2021, with it also being announced six months prior to the release of No Time to Die that Amazon would buy MGM, having closed a $8.5 billion merger.

Three years later, fans are no closer to knowing who will take up the helm as Bond, or when the next movie will be out.

Speaking about it, Salke said: "There are a lot of ideas [about potential actors] that have popped up that I thought are interesting.

Jennifer Salke. Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Prime Video

"I think there are a lot of different ways we can go. We have a good and close relationship with Eon and Barbara [Broccoli, producer] and Michael [G Wilson, producer]. We are not looking to disrupt the way those wonderful films are made. For us, we are taking their lead."

She added: "The global audience will be patient. We don’t want too much time between films, but we are not concerned at this point."

While there's been plenty of chatter about potential leads, returning faces and directors, nothing has been confirmed about the next Bond outing.

More recently, Sam Mendes - who directed Skyfall and Spectre - has said that he doubts he'll make another Bond film.

In an interview with Inverse, Mendes said (via Deadline): "They don’t want people who have a big track record. They want slightly more malleable people who are earlier in their career, who perhaps are going to use it as a stepping stone, and who are more controllable by the studio."

Mendes noted to "never say never", but added: "But I would doubt it. It was very good for me at that moment in my life. I felt like it shot me out of some old habits. It made me think on a bigger scale. It made me use different parts of my brain. You have to have a lot of energy."

Director Edward Berger had recently been the subject of Bond director speculation, but cleared up the rumours in an interview with Deadline, saying: "That’s an absolute rumour. There’s no truth to it whatsoever. I would be very grateful if you put out that fire."

Speaking about Mendes, Berger said: "He’s a great filmmaker. But Barbara Broccoli is a wonderful producer. She will know what to do at the right time, and it’s her family legacy.

"It's her job to protect this, and whatever choice she’s going to make is going to be the right choice for the legacy of that genre."

Of course, Bond rumours reached a fever pitch earlier this year when it was widely reported that Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Fall Guy) was the frontrunner in Broccoli's next Bond lead list.

Taylor-Johnson has stayed quiet on the rumours, but one thing's for certain, this next Bond film is certainly shrouded in its own mystery.

