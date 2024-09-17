Asked during his appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg if he'd be taking part in another 007 project, Q actor Ben Whishaw said: "I don't think I'm going to be in the next one. I think they're going to start all over again with a new cast, a completely new cast. That's my hunch."

Pressed on whether he'd like to do another film, he added: "I'd do it if they asked me. But I think it might need a kind of new lease of life and a whole new group of people. I think it could be good for it. But if they asked me I would do it, of course."

It's not the first time Whishaw has expressed similar sentiments, with the Paddington star telling Radio Times magazine last year that the series needs to be 'renewed' to live on.

More like this

"I was only contracted to do three films, and they’re done," he said. "How many films have they made – 25 or something? I think they have to keep renewing it if they want to keep going!"

Ben Whisaw as Q.

It therefore seems likely we'll see a new actor playing Q, although exactly who that will be probably won't be announced until after the next 007 actor is finally revealed.

The rumour mill exploded in March of this year, when it was widely reported that Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Fall Guy) had shot to the top of producer Barbara Broccoli's casting wish list.

The actor, also known for Kick-Ass, Nocturnal Animals and Avengers: Age of Ultron, didn't address the rumours head-on, telling Esquire he was forging his "own path" and is focused on "what's in front" of him.

Read more:

More recently, there was much speculation that All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger was in the frame to helm the next film, although this talk has since been shot down by the German filmmaker.

"That's an absolute rumour. There's no truth to it whatsoever," he said of his supposed involvement with Bond 26 during a recent interview with Deadline. "I would be very grateful if you put out that fire."

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.